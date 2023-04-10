50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes speech team takes second at subsections

The section meet is April 15

Subsections 2023.jpg
The Pequot Lakes speech team includes: front row from left, Veronica Broskovetz, Sammy McMahon, Ryan Fritz, Avery Larson and Lil Corbett; middle row, Amelia Reynolds, Zoe Huber, CeCe Kinney, Madeleine Hoag and Camden Zinda; back row, Teagan Johnson, Taya Hoffman, Tabitha Kibwaa, Amani Kibwaa and Emma Hines.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

MENAHGA — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team secured a second-place finish at the Subsection 23A Tournament in Menahga on Saturday, April 1.

Staples-Motley took first at the event.

Advancing to sections for the Patriots are:

  • Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz (first), Lil Corbett (second).
  • Drama: Sammy McMahon (first), Amani Kibwaa (second), Teagan Johnson (sixth).
  • Extemporaneous Reading: Madeleine Hoag (second), Zoe Huber (third), Cecilia Kinney (fourth), Taya Hoffman (fifth).
  • Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz (first).
  • Informative: Avery Larson (second).
  • Oratory: Amelia Reynolds (fifth).
  • Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa (second), Emma Hines (fourth).

The section tournament will take place Saturday, April 15, in Perham. The top three in each category will advance to state.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pageant-crown-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Four to seek Miss Pequot Lakes crown April 14
April 10, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0629pl-pine-river-backus-school.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus School Board learns Alternative Learning Program details
April 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Theater, essential oils and tie dying classes set in Pequot Lakes
April 10, 2023 04:57 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Subsections 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes speech team takes second at subsections
April 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040723-last-windrow-rural-free-delivery.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: He delivered more than just the mail to our rural farm
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Julie Tesch.jpg
Local
Future of Rural Minnesota is topic of Rosenmeier Forum on April 12 in Brainerd
April 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM