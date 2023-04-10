Pequot Lakes speech team takes second at subsections
The section meet is April 15
MENAHGA — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team secured a second-place finish at the Subsection 23A Tournament in Menahga on Saturday, April 1.
Staples-Motley took first at the event.
Advancing to sections for the Patriots are:
- Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz (first), Lil Corbett (second).
- Drama: Sammy McMahon (first), Amani Kibwaa (second), Teagan Johnson (sixth).
- Extemporaneous Reading: Madeleine Hoag (second), Zoe Huber (third), Cecilia Kinney (fourth), Taya Hoffman (fifth).
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz (first).
- Informative: Avery Larson (second).
- Oratory: Amelia Reynolds (fifth).
- Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa (second), Emma Hines (fourth).
The section tournament will take place Saturday, April 15, in Perham. The top three in each category will advance to state.
