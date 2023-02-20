99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes speech team takes first in Staples

Veronica Broskovetz and Samantha McMahon each have a first-place finish

Pequot Lakes speech Staples2023.jpg
The Pequot Lakes speech team Feb. 11, 2023, in Staples includes: front row from left, Cam Zinda, Ryan Fritz, Samantha McMahon, Zoe Huber, Avery Larson, Veronica Broskovetz, Emma Hines and Lil Corbett; back row, Alex Prather, Madeleine Hoag, Amani Kibwaa, Keira Ellstrom, Amelia Reynolds, Teagan Johnson, Cecilia Kinney, Kayla Thorson and Hannah Ellstrom.
Contributed
February 20, 2023 05:57 AM

STAPLES — The Pequot Lakes speech team won the team sweepstakes at the Staples speech tournament Saturday, Feb. 11.

PACT Charter School was second and Brainerd was third.

Placing for the Patriots were:

  • Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, second; Avery Larson, sixth.
  • Drama: Samantha McMahon, first; Amani Kibwaa, third.
  • Extemporaneous Reading: Zoe Huber, fourth; Cecilia Kinney, fifth; Madeleine Hoag, sixth.
  • Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz, second.
  • Inform: Avery Larson, fifth.
  • Oratory: Amelia Reynolds, fifth. 
  • Prose: Emma Hines, Ribbon of Excellence.
