Pequot Lakes speech team takes first in Staples
Veronica Broskovetz and Samantha McMahon each have a first-place finish
STAPLES — The Pequot Lakes speech team won the team sweepstakes at the Staples speech tournament Saturday, Feb. 11.
PACT Charter School was second and Brainerd was third.
Placing for the Patriots were:
- Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, second; Avery Larson, sixth.
- Drama: Samantha McMahon, first; Amani Kibwaa, third.
- Extemporaneous Reading: Zoe Huber, fourth; Cecilia Kinney, fifth; Madeleine Hoag, sixth.
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz, second.
- Inform: Avery Larson, fifth.
- Oratory: Amelia Reynolds, fifth.
- Prose: Emma Hines, Ribbon of Excellence.