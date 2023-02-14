Pequot Lakes speech team participates in Duluth tournament
Over 500 participate in 62nd annual event
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes speech team competed at the 62nd annual Duluth Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.
There were 35 teams with over 500 speakers at the event.
Placing for the Patriots were:
- Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, second; Lil Corbett, second-merit final.
- Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa, third-honor final; Emma Hines, fourth-merit final.
