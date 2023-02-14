99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Pequot Lakes speech team participates in Duluth tournament

Over 500 participate in 62nd annual event

PL speech.JPG
The Pequot Lakes High School speech team competed in the 62nd annual Duluth Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament on Feb. 4, 2023. Back row from left are Haidyn Sangren, Amelia Reynolds, Amani Kibwaa and Cecelia Kinney; middle row, Ryan Fritz, Keira Ellstrom and Kayla Thorson; front row, Tabitha Kibwaa, Emma Hines, Veronica Broskovetz, Avery Larson and Lil Corbett.
Contributed / Angie Klein
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 14, 2023 06:57 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes speech team competed at the 62nd annual Duluth Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.

There were 35 teams with over 500 speakers at the event.

Placing for the Patriots were:

  • Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, second; Lil Corbett, second-merit final.
  • Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa, third-honor final; Emma Hines, fourth-merit final.
Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES SPEECHEDUCATIONPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOL
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
