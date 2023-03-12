6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes speech team competes in Walker

Veronica Broskovetz earns a first-place finish

Walker 2023.jpg
The Pequot Lakes High School speech team Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Walker: front row from left: Amani Kibwaa, Madeleine Hoag, Zoe Huber, Veronica Broskovetz and Lil Corbett; back row, Cecilia Kinney, TayaMarie Hoffman, Kayla Thorson, Alex Prather and Samantha McMahon.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 12, 2023 02:57 PM

WALKER — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team took part in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Tournament on Saturday, March 4.

Placing for the Patriots were:

  • Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, first Honor Final.
  • Drama: Samantha McMahon, second Honor Final; Amani Kibwaa, Ribbon of Excellence.
  • Extemporaneous Reading: Zoe Huber, sixth; Madeleine Hoag, sixth Honor Final.
