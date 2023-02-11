Pequot Lakes speech team competes in home meet
Seven Patriots placed in the meet
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes speech team competed Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Pequot Lakes "Not So" Early Bird Tournament.
More than 20 teams from both Class A and AA competed in the tournament.
Winning the tournament was the team from Mounds Park Academy, with Staples-Motley second and Little Falls third.
Placing for the Patriots were:
- Drama: Sammy McMahon, first; Amani Kibwaa, fifth–Honor Final
- Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, second; Lil Corbett, second–Honor Final
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz, first–Honor Final; Tabitha Kibwaa, second–Honor Final
- Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa, second–Honor Final
- Informative: Avery Larson, fifth–Honor Final
- Oratory: Amelia Reynolds, second–Honor Final
