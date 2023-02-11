99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes speech team competes in home meet

Seven Patriots placed in the meet

PL Speech 2-1.jpg
The Pequot Lakes speech team. Front row, from left: Tabitha Kibwaa, Ryan Fritz, Veronica Broskovetz, Sammy McMahon and Avery Larson. Back row: Emma Hines, Amelia Reynolds, Hayden Sangren, Amani Kibwaa and Hannah Ellstrom. Not pictured: Lil Corbett, Cam Zinda, Keira Ellstrom and Makayla Thorson.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 11, 2023 04:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes speech team competed Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Pequot Lakes "Not So" Early Bird Tournament.

More than 20 teams from both Class A and AA competed in the tournament.

Winning the tournament was the team from Mounds Park Academy, with Staples-Motley second and Little Falls third.

Placing for the Patriots were:

  • Drama: Sammy McMahon, first; Amani Kibwaa, fifth–Honor Final
  • Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, second; Lil Corbett, second–Honor Final
  • Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz, first–Honor Final; Tabitha Kibwaa, second–Honor Final
  • Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa, second–Honor Final
  • Informative: Avery Larson, fifth–Honor Final
  • Oratory: Amelia Reynolds, second–Honor Final
Related Topics: EDUCATIONPEQUOT LAKES SPEECHPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOLPEQUOT LAKES
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal e-paper highlights Feb. 2-8, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Feb. 2-8, 2023, Echo Journal headlines
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
February 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0105pl-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 11, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-2-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Pine River scores from Jan. 31, 2023
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
February 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
A tea party, an escape room and an iPad class are among Pequot Lakes Community Education offerings
Classes start Feb. 12
February 10, 2023 03:57 PM