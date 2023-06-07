Pequot Lakes shows hot cars on hot day

PEQUOT LAKES — The annual Cherry Car Show in Pequot Lakes made its appearance on a scorchingly hot Saturday, June 3, at Trailside Park.

Judges check out Jim Salseg's 1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible engine at the Saturday, June 3, 2023 Cherry Car Show at Pequot Lakes Trailside Park. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Popular sports cars like Pontiac Firebirds, Ford Mustangs and Porsches were on display along with classics like Ford Model A's and T's, vintage Volkswagen bugs and more. A small number of rat rods were also in attendance, including one monster-sized semi-truck.

While it was quite the sight, this vintage Ford Model T was likely one of the more cramped vehicles in the show at the Saturday, June 3, 2023 Cherry Car Show at the Pequot Lakes Trailside Park. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

There was something for everyone not too afraid to come out of the shade.

The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club sponsors the annual show.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.