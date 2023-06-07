99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes shows hot cars on hot day

Annual Cherry Car Show brings in automotive marvels

Cherry car show (1).JPG
Though not a shiny sports car, this monster sized wrecker was impossible to miss at the Saturday, June 3, 2023, Cherry Car Show in Pequot Lakes' Trailside Park.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 5:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The annual Cherry Car Show in Pequot Lakes made its appearance on a scorchingly hot Saturday, June 3, at Trailside Park.

Cherry car show (3).JPG
Judges check out Jim Salseg's 1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible engine at the Saturday, June 3, 2023 Cherry Car Show at Pequot Lakes Trailside Park.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Popular sports cars like Pontiac Firebirds, Ford Mustangs and Porsches were on display along with classics like Ford Model A's and T's, vintage Volkswagen bugs and more. A small number of rat rods were also in attendance, including one monster-sized semi-truck.

Cherry car show (7).JPG
While it was quite the sight, this vintage Ford Model T was likely one of the more cramped vehicles in the show at the Saturday, June 3, 2023 Cherry Car Show at the Pequot Lakes Trailside Park.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

There was something for everyone not too afraid to come out of the shade.

The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club sponsors the annual show.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: June 7, 2023
June 07, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
People fishing
Community
Take a Kid Fishing weekend is June 9-11
June 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 2023 events listed
June 06, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Scott Jensen - Farmfest
Minnesota
Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen sues Minnesota medical board, attorney general
June 06, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A wolf stalks a fish in Voyageurs National Park. On Thursday, researchers released the first-ever video of wolves eating fish, and said GPS data shows one pack spent about half their time during several weeks in April and May “hunting’’ around creeks, namely for spawning suckers and northern pike. (Still frame from Voyageurs National Park video)
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota wolves eating fish wasn’t a fluke — it’s a thing
June 06, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal