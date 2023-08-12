Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes seeks to ban marijuana in public places

Police chief doesn't want to see people smoking weed in parks

PequotLakesCityHallSign.JPG
PineandLakes Echo Journal file photo.
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 8:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Like other cities across the state, Pequot Lakes leaders are trying to wrap their heads around the new law legalizing marijuana as of Aug. 1.

Police Chief Mike Davis asked the city council at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, for guidance, saying he doesn’t want to see people smoking weed in public places, like in the parks or by the splash pad.

The Crow Wing County Board was to review a proposed ordinance on the issue Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Davis said the topic likely will be discussed at the Wednesday, Aug. 9, police chiefs meeting.

City Administrator Rich Spiczka said the proposed county ordinance basically doesn’t allow marijuana consumption in a public place or a place of public accommodation.

He said Breezy Point is looking to adopt an ordinance in September. Crosslake and Nisswa leaders also have discussed how to approach the topic.

“DWIs and traffic accidents are going to go up,” Davis said.

The council agreed to look at the county ordinance and see what the county board does.

Council workshop

In a workshop before the regular meeting Aug. 7, the council talked about future capital improvement projects, including potential costs and what years to potentially plan each project.

Projects included Akerson and Nelson road improvements, Patriot Avenue reconstruction along with other roads in need of repair, as well as building a pavilion and bathroom at Trailside Park, moving the police department downstairs at city hall, renovating city hall and erecting a digital billboard in Trailside Park for community messages,

The council heard from Jason Murray, of David Drown Associates, regarding capital improvement timelines, costs and other factors.

The council wants to stay within goal while tackling projects that have been on the city’s list. Many factors come into play, such as city growth, market values and more.

Public safety

The council recognized part-time officer Brad Peters for community policing work. Peters recently came across two people with flat tires, both on hot days. He changed one person’s tire, and helped another person change a tire.

Police had 276 calls in June.

The Pequot Lakes Fire District had 14 calls in June, including seven fires and three property damage accidents; and 12 calls in July, including one fire, two personal injury accidents and several alarms.

Calls for both months included eight to Breezy Point, 10 to Pequot Lakes, three to Jenkins Township, one each to Maple, Poplar, Loon and Pelican townships, and one to Lake Shore.

In other business Aug. 7, the council:

  • Heard from Nancy Adams, of the park commission, who shared updates on Mayo Lake Park and the city’s dog park. A plan is to improve a third of the dog park each year to get turf and not just dirt.

The Park Commission hopes the council will accept a Department of Natural Resources matching grant for a pavilion and bathrooms at Trailside Park, which have been talked about for years.
The council did allow the commission to work with Widseth engineering firm to apply for grants for parks, including a trees and forestation grant.

  • Agreed to rezone a 10-acre parcel adjacent to County Road 11 from Forest Management to Transition Residential at the request of Kyle Narveson. The plan is to subdivide the parcel into eight residential lots called The Homes on Firewatch Way.

The council also approved a preliminary plat for the development with conditions.

  • Supported a letter for a Crow Wing County grant opportunity to provide a safer traffic flow on County Road 11 at Eagle View Elementary School - the Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program.
  • Received a 2023 audit summary from Ryan Schmidt at Schlenner Wenner & Company for council review. Council members can forward any questions before considering approval of the audit in September.
  • Agreed to explore hosting a community cleanup and shred event for residents in early May. The goal would be to provide a service for the community, promote the cleanup of properties and provide a safe way for residents to dispose of sensitive personal material.

The council’s regular September meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 (instead of Monday, Sept. 4) because of the Labor Day holiday.
Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

