Pequot Lakes School’s $76 million bond to be voted on in special election

PEQUOT LAKES — The possibility of more than $76 million in improvements to Pequot Lakes Schools now rests in the hands of the voters.

I think it is an aggressive scope. I think the $76 million is just a shock to some people. I know plenty of people whose taxes will go up over $1,000 a year, depending on what community you live in. Susan Mathison-Young

In a special meeting Tuesday, June 27, the Pequot Lakes School Board voted 6-0 to approve a capital project levy authorization of $500,000 per year, and to issue general obligation bonds.

Board members also voted to call a special election in November on a $76,550,000 facilities bond .

Voters will see two ballot questions: The first one being the capital projects levy for $500,000 a year, and the second question being a facilities bond for $76,550,000.

I think we had a little sticker shock with the price, but I think the assets that the kids in our district will receive from this … These upgrades are all needed. Tracy Wallin

If the bond passes, plans for district improvements include a revamp of outdoor facilities, including possibly purchasing land from the city for a baseball/softball complex.

Other potential changes the bond could address are a new auditorium, additional parking, relocating the high school office, more secure entrances and altering the school bus pickup and drop-off area.

All that being said, I understand that we have a lot of educational needs. Susan Mathison-Young

Board Chair Susan Mathison-Young expressed reservations about the $76 million cost.

“I think it is an aggressive scope,” she said. “I think the $76 million is just a shock to some people. I know plenty of people whose taxes will go up over $1,000 a year, depending on what community you live in.

“All that being said, I understand that we have a lot of educational needs,” she said. “My hope is that, if this passes, we have the time to possibly look at if there are other options for funding sources – a grant or anything that can help take the cost down a little bit. Ultimately, it will be our tax base that decides what type of facility they want.”

Other board members agreed with Mathison-Young, including Dena Moody and Tracy Wallin, but agreed that the improvements would greatly benefit the student body.

“I think we had a little sticker shock with the price,” Wallin said, “but I think the assets that the kids in our district will receive from this … These upgrades are all needed.”

The district's last major renovation came in 2012, when $33 million was spent on a project that included additions to the fifth grade wing, new media center, science wing with labs and classrooms, physical education building, district and high school offices and an addition at Eagle View Elementary School for early childhood development.

Board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek was not in attendance Tuesday.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.