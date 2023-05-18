Pequot Lakes School District seeks strategic plan input

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School Board is looking to update its strategic plan.

The first step in the strategic planning process is to survey all stakeholders to gather input. There is a two-question anonymous survey that the district is asking all Pequot Lakes staff, parents/guardians and community members to complete by 5 p.m. Monday, May 22.

To access the survey, visit the website at www.isd186.org or stop by the district office for a hard copy.

The information from the survey will be compiled and reviewed for common themes. At the start of next school year, the common themes and information will be included in a final strategic plan survey for all stakeholders.