Pequot Lakes School Board to vote on $76,550,000 facilities bond election at tonight's June 27 meeting

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School Board is set to vote at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on a $76,550,000 facilities bond election.

That includes two ballot questions. The first one being the capital projects levy for $500,000 a year, and the second question being a facilities bond for $76,550,000. Superintendent Kurt Stumpf

The board has discussed the possibility of bringing the issue to a public vote in November.

“That includes two ballot questions,” Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said at a Wednesday, June 21, meeting. “The first one being the capital projects levy for $500,000 a year, and the second question being a facilities bond for $76,550,000.”

If it passes, plans include a revamp of outdoor facilities, including possibly purchasing land from the city for a baseball/softball complex.

The Pequot Lakes City Council agreed to move forward in the process of selling up to 25 acres of land in the Heart of the Good Life development to the school district for $1.

“(The Community Facilities Planning Team) said it is clear that we have a lack of outdoor facilities,” Stumpf said. “We have a great gym and some other great pieces, but it is definitely lacking.

“We do have some safety concerns with the football team practicing next to a fence in the baseball field. We have traffic issues along Oak Street in the back, with people parking on both sides and emergency vehicles not able to get in there.

"There are some nuances with the track area and the pole vault area being in a weird spot … There are some things where it’s not just not working," Stumpf said. "It is also not safe.”

Other potential changes the bond could address are a new auditorium, additional parking, relocating the high school office and altering the school bus pickup and drop-off area.

It could also mean making more secure entrances into the building.

The district's last major renovation came in 2012, when $33 million was spent on a project that included additions to the fifth grade wing, new media center, science wing with labs and classrooms, physical education building, district and high school offices and an addition at Eagle View Elementary School for early childhood development.

The board also voted to approve its fiscal year 2024 budget June 21. School districts are required to do this by Friday, June 30.

With this approved budget, the district expects to operate with a total revenue of $28,037,272 against expenditures totaling $27,256,194, for a surplus of $781,078.

The board also approved a resolution certifying the population estimate of the area for the 2023 payable 2024 levy. The district’s current census figure is 11,574, as determined by the state demographer.

In other action June 21, the board:

Approved a memorandum of understanding with SEIU Local 284.

of understanding with SEIU Local 284. Ratified its 2023-2023 Principals Master Agreement.

2023-2023 Principals Master Agreement. Approved terms and conditions of employment for unaffiliated district employees.

of employment for unaffiliated district employees. Adopted a resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League.

for membership in the Minnesota State High School League. Designated Stumpf as the district’s identified official with authority. This is done annually.

as the district’s identified official with authority. This is done annually. Accepted 12 donations to the district totaling $27,330.50, along with seven donations to the student activity fund account for $12,710.48.

As part of its consent agenda, the board approved the resignations of middle level volleyball coach Bailey Marshall, middle level tennis coach Sage Stangel and National Junior Honor Society Adviser Ian Kirk.

The board approved the hiring of early childhood special education teacher Rose Cheshire, industrial arts teacher Garrett Pfeiffer, general music teacher Jordan Goebel, summer grounds assistant Mackenzie Nelson, high school special education teacher William Silgen, National Junior Honor Society Adviser Sage Stangel, and assistant clay target coaches Robert Hannahs and Johua Trepl.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.