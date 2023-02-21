99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes School Board to seek additional special education teacher

The district expects an influx of middle school students needing IEP services beginning in the 2023-24 school year

Pequot-Lakes-School-winter.jpg
Pequot Lakes School.
PineandLakes Echo Journal file photo
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 21, 2023 07:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — In its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 13, the Pequot Lakes School Board voted unanimously to add another full-time teaching position.

The action sees the district add a special education teacher for the 2023-24 school year.

“We are going to see an influx in middle school students needing IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) services,” Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said. “I do feel it is necessary that you increase our special education teachers for next year.”

In other action, the board:

  • Directed administration to construct a fiscal year 2024 budget with a minimum 15% unassigned general fund balance, which may include revenue increases or expenditure reductions.

“I appreciate (district officials) coming forward with this recommendation,” board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek said. “I do feel like I'd rather take a really close look at the budget now and make some adjustments, because whatever is ahead of us, we'd rather make small adjustments now than a significant one.”

  • Accepted seven donations to the district totaling $8,501.40, as well as six donations to the student activity fund account totaling $5,094.

As a part of its consent agenda, the board approved the resignations of head tennis coach Monica Sergent, early childhood paraprofessional Angela Helmer and middle school track coach Autumn Thull.
It approved the hiring of middle school softball coach Katrina Moody and assistant spring play director Kate Davis, along with an extended leave for early childhood paraprofessional Cindi Boyda.

Board members Curt Johnson and Amy Sjoblad were not in attendance.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
