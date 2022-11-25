Pequot Lakes School Board reviews 2023-24 school calendar

PEQUOT LAKES — In a special meeting Monday, Nov. 14, the Pequot Lakes School Board reviewed a draft calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

As it stands, the first day of school would be Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and the last student day would be Friday, May 24, 2024. Spring break would take place over the last week of March.

The board was to vote on the calendar at its Monday, Nov. 21, meeting.

In other business Nov. 14, the board heard from Superintendent Kurt Stumpf and Kerri Nordby, information, data and assessment coordinator, regarding the district’s upcoming change in student information systems.

Teachers overwhelmingly liked Infinite Campus more, due to its simplicity. Kurt Stumpf

The district will move from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Nordby said some “unfixable” issues with PowerSchool led to the proposed change.

“Teachers overwhelmingly liked Infinite Campus more, due to its simplicity,” Stumpf said.

And the board canvassed the results of the 2022 school board election.

I would just say congratulations to the two incumbents and to Pamela. It is an important race, and it was great to see so many folks interested. Kim Bolz-Andolshek

Current board members Dena Moody and Tracy Wallin were both reelected to their positions on the board, while Pamela Johnson was elected to the seat currently held by Derrek Johnson, who opted not to seek reelection.

The three were elected from a field of nine candidates.

“I would just say congratulations to the two incumbents and to Pamela,” board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek said. “It is an important race, and it was great to see so many folks interested.”

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.