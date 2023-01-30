Pequot Lakes School Board denies support staff grievance

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School Board has denied a grievance from a member of Local 284.

In its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting, the board shared a note on the district’s investigation into the grievance, but did not share the details of the grievance itself.

Local 284 represents the school district’s support staff, including office workers, custodians, food service workers and paraprofessionals. The district reached a contract agreement with Local 284 in November 2022, narrowly avoiding a strike by its members.

Investigations of the grievance concluded that there was no violation of any provision of the collective bargaining agreement, and the grievance “contains misrepresentations of facts.”

“My only comment is to recognize the human factor,” board member Dena Moody said. “I can’t speak for the board, but I think they deserve to hear that we hear them and we understand the things that are bothering them, but we do have a duty to go by the law.”

In other action Monday, the board:



Adopted a resolution directing district administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions, as well as provide reasons for those recommendations. The resolution states that the financial condition of the school district “dictates that the school board must reduce expenditures immediately.”

Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said this action is an annual occurrence.

Accepted 13 donations to the district totaling $14,055.50, along with two donations to the student activity fund account totaling $700.

Heard from Activities Director Byron Westrich, who intends to seek $300,000 in donations to overhaul the high school fitness center.

As a part of its consent agenda, the board accepted the retirement of industrial technology teacher Brian Alt, kindergarten teacher Rachel Gerhartz and high school science teacher Lynn Smith, along with the resignations of internship coordinator Brenda Helmrichs, assistant football coach Gregg Martig, assistant baseball coach Jon Larson and assistant trap coach Jason A. Johnson.

The board also approved the hiring of Kid Konnection paraprofessional Kiersten Kralovetz and fifth grade social studies teacher William Silgen.

Board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended the meeting remotely.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.