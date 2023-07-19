Pequot Lakes School Board continues to prep for November referendum vote

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School District has taken its next step in preparing for a November referendum vote .

In its regular meeting Monday, July 17, the Pequot Lakes School Board agreed to a contract with Rapp Strategies, Inc. to provide strategic counsel, and public information and engagement activities for the Nov. 7 referendum vote.

Read more about the school district referendum





The district will seek a $5 million total capital project levy and $76 million facilities bond.

For the capital project levy, the district seeks $500,000 per year for 10 years (for a total of $5 million) for technology and bus needs.

For the facilities bond, the district seeks up to $76.55 million for various improvements, such as a revamp of outdoor facilities, including possibly purchasing land from the city for a baseball/softball complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more Pequot Lakes School Board news





The bond could also address a new auditorium, additional parking, relocating the high school office, more secure entrances and altering the school bus pickup and drop-off area.

“Rapp Strategies has done some previous work with our district, and come highly recommended,” Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said. “I’m excited to work with them … The initial phases of this process are meeting with school board members, meeting with our administrators and staff and community members early on in the process to hear from you about your thoughts and how to craft some messaging.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The board also approved the Minnesota Safe Routes to School Plan. The board heard a presentation from Tad Erickson of the Region Five Development Commission on this plan — supported by local and state governments — designed to encourage students to walk and bike to school when possible, and also make it safe for them to do so.

“I think there are two areas with this,” Erickson said. “On one side, there is encouragement, education and some of the programmatic elements. On the other side, there is the engineering — sidewalks, trails, lighting, crosswalks and things of that nature.”

In other action Monday, the board:

Adopted a resolution approving the district’s 10-year facilities maintenance plan.

approving the district’s 10-year facilities maintenance plan. Approved proposed prices for various items and district events. The most notable changes in price are student lunches and adult season passes for activities.

Student lunches are now free per state statute, but a second lunch will cost students $4.95.

Adult annual passes have increased in price from $50 to $70, but remain free for veterans and resident senior citizens. Activities fees for high school students increase from $100 to $110.

Adopted a number policies due to legislative changes, including policies on drugs and tobacco, staff development and student discipline.

due to legislative changes, including policies on drugs and tobacco, staff development and student discipline. Approved a police-school liaison officer agreement for the coming school year.

agreement for the coming school year. Approved Stumpf’s appointment to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board's board of directors for a four-year term.

appointment to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board's board of directors for a four-year term. Accepted seven donations to the district totaling $18,023.50, along with two donations to the student activity fund account totaling $9,547.

As part of its consent agenda, the board approved the hiring of middle level volleyball coach Kaitlin Burgau and middle level tennis coach Deanne Trottier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following its action items, the board closed the meeting to perform its annual routine superintendent evaluation.

Board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended the meeting remotely.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.