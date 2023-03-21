Pequot Lakes School Board approves revised budget

PEQUOT LAKES — In its Monday, March 13, meeting, the Pequot Lakes School Board approved a revised budget for fiscal year 2023.

With the revisions, the school district will operate with $26,305,919 in total revenue against $26,413,053 in expenditures for a deficit of $107,134.

The district was previously expected to operate with a $719,660 surplus. The change is due in part to a projected decrease in revenue in food service by roughly $450,000.

“Food service’s original budget for revenue was a roll forward of previous years’ pandemic free meals revenue,” Business Manager Heidi Hagen said. “We didn't know whether or not legislation was going to continue the free meals, which certainly has a benefit to our district based on the number of students that participated in the free meals and the reimbursement rate during the pandemic. Now knowing that free meals have since ceased, we are looking at a reduction in our overall revenue in the food service fund.”

Hagen said the current food service revenue correlates “very consistently” with pre-pandemic revenues.

In other action Monday, the board:

Agreed to discontinue one full-time elementary school teacher position for next year.

Approved extended field trips for the robotics team and the band. The robotics team will travel to Houston in April for the Robotics World Championship, while the band will take a trip over spring break to Nashville and Memphis.

Conducted a first reading of a proposed policy change regarding fund balance classifications. The board will conduct two more readings of this policy before taking action.

Accepted eight donations to the district totaling $3,550, along with 25 donations to the student activity fund account — 22 of which were earmarked for the robotics team — totaling $19,675.45.

As part of its consent agenda, the board approved the resignations of high school science teacher Joshua Borchardt, middle school special education teacher Angela Orsburn and high school interventionist Monica Sergent, along with a resignation agreement with high school social studies teacher Anthony Maurer.

The board approved the hiring of early childhood paraprofessional Kirsten Mayclin, middle school girls golf coach Brenda Helmrichs, assistant boys golf coach Marc Helmrichs and high school science teacher Kimberly Truchan.

Board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek was not in attendance.

