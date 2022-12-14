Pequot Lakes School Board approves '23 levy with 5.12% increase

PEQUOT LAKES — In its final meeting of the year Monday, Dec. 12, the Pequot Lakes School Board unanimously voted to approve its final levy for the coming year.

In 2023, the Pequot Lakes School District will operate with a total tax levy of $6,197,126 — an increase of $301,919 (5.12%) from the previous year. However, the 2022 levy decreased by 3.23% from 2021’s tax levy.

Notable changes include a 6.41% increase to the district general fund in 2023, along with a 3.84% increase to the debt service fund.

Prior to voting on the measure, the board conducted its annual truth in taxation meeting, where three members of the public attended but did not comment on the proposed levy.

The board also accepted seven donations to the district — six of them in the form of grants — totaling $8,122.30. They also accepted six donations to the student activity fund account totaling $7,200.

As part of its consent agenda, the board accepted the release of employment of high school secretary Tiffany Montgomery, as well as the resignations of middle school paraprofessional Nancy Peterson, assistant boys golf coach Robert Fischer and ninth-grade baseball coach and winter strength coach Jason Roepke.

The board approved the hiring of custodian Nancy Ryan, winter strength coach Clayton Foster and Kid Konnection paraprofessionals Juliana Haman and Grace Hoffard.

The board recognized board member Derrek Johnson, though he was not in attendance, in what was the final meeting with him as a member of the board. Johnson joined the board in January 2011 and opted not to seek re-election in the 2022 election. Pamela Johnson was elected to his seat in November and will join the board in January.

Though he was not there — instead attending the school’s band concert — his fellow board members still had kind words and well wishes for the longtime board member.

“He always had limited, but thoughtful, comments, and I always appreciated that,” board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek said of Johnson. “I am super grateful for the time he has committed to our school district, our board, our taxpayers and our students.”

The board will conduct its reorganizational meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer