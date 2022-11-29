Pequot Lakes School Board approves 2023-24 calendar

PEQUOT LAKES — In its Monday, Nov. 21, meeting, the Pequot Lakes School Board approved the school district’s calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

Students and families can expect classes to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and the last student day will be Friday, May 24, 2024, barring any emergency school closures.

Winter break will run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, and spring break will take place over the last week of March.

In other action Nov. 21, the board:



Accepted the district’s fiscal year 2022 audit report, presented by BerganKDV in St. Cloud.

Adopted a resolution establishing combined polling places at the Cole Memorial Building and Crosslake City Hall for any special elections.

“This is for all elections not held during a general election — if we were going to do some election in August or something,” Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said.

Accepted 14 donations to the district totaling $24,125, along with two donations to the student activity account fund for $2,000.

As a part of its consent agenda, the board:



Approved the resignations of middle level boys basketball coach Brian Krueger, assistant boys hockey coach Derek French, middle level girls basketball coach Chad Rudbeck and STEM teacher Alyssa Horpedahl.

Approved a leave of absence for early childhood special education paraprofessional Cindi Boyda.

Approved the hirings of middle level boys basketball coach Kole Kristenson, assistant boys hockey coach Nathan Anderson, middle level speech coach Karen Rubado, cook helper Jacinta Hartwig and middle school girls basketball coach Kendra Johnson.

The Pequot Lakes School Board will host its yearly truth in taxation meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, with its regular meeting to follow.

