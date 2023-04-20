Pequot Lakes robotics team competing at world championship

HOUSTON — The FIRST Robotics Competition World Championships will get underway in Houston, Texas this week, with the Pequot Lakes High School Patriotics competing.

On Wednesday, April 19, teams will load in and prepare for the four-day competition that will conclude late Saturday afternoon.

There are approximately 3,250 high school teams worldwide representing 27 countries, including Pequot Lakes’ Patriotics team.

About 600 of these teams qualified at previous events this winter. The Patriotics qualified at the Northern Lights Regional Competition in Duluth.

The team, coached by Keith Lumley, has now qualified for the worldwide event three times.

Qualifiers will come together to compete at a single event to crown a world champion.

Those interested in following the teams and watching the event from home can tune into the website “The Blue Alliance.” Find all of the World Championship information at www.thebluealliance.com/event/2023cmptx.