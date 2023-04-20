99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes robotics team competing at world championship

The event began Wednesday, April 19, in Houston, Texas

4170534+0428_patriotics-logo.jpg
Despite a rocky start to the season, the Pequot Lakes Patriotics First Robotics team now finds itself competing at the world competition in Detroit through Saturday, April 28.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

HOUSTON — The FIRST Robotics Competition World Championships will get underway in Houston, Texas this week, with the Pequot Lakes High School Patriotics competing.

On Wednesday, April 19, teams will load in and prepare for the four-day competition that will conclude late Saturday afternoon.

There are approximately 3,250 high school teams worldwide representing 27 countries, including Pequot Lakes’ Patriotics team.

About 600 of these teams qualified at previous events this winter. The Patriotics qualified at the Northern Lights Regional Competition in Duluth.

The team, coached by Keith Lumley, has now qualified for the worldwide event three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifiers will come together to compete at a single event to crown a world champion.

Those interested in following the teams and watching the event from home can tune into the website “The Blue Alliance.” Find all of the World Championship information at www.thebluealliance.com/event/2023cmptx.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal e-editions April 13-18, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Check out April 13-18, 2023, Echo Journal headlines
April 20, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Long, snowy winter brings long list of road repairs in Crow Wing County
April 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Camp Ripley official updates county on 2022 activities, 2023 events
April 20, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041823.warroadbog.jpg
Minnesota
Nine rescued from flooded bog near Warroad
April 18, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
PL Track 4-11.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Chaney leads Patriot girls to 2nd in Bemidji
April 19, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ariana Burns fields a ball at 3rd in the Tigers win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Thursday, April 13.JPG
Prep
Softball: Tigers begin season 1-1
April 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Ashley Smith
IMG_3656.JPG
Local
Nordby takes Miss Pequot Lakes crown
April 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan