50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes robotics team advances to state

Pequot Lakes Patriotics will make their fourth consecutive and fifth overall state tournament appearance

4170534+0428_patriotics-logo.jpg
Despite a rocky start to the season, the Pequot Lakes Patriotics First Robotics team now finds itself competing at the world competition in Detroit through Saturday, April 28.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

BEMIDJI — The Pequot Lakes Patriotics robotics team is one of five teams that will participate in the Minnesota State High School League State Robotics Championship.

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference announced the five member teams Sunday, April 2, when it released the final statewide rankings in robotics for all 190 high school teams in Minnesota.

Teams are divided into eight sections in the state that are based solely on geography. The top two teams from each section account for 16 of 36 spots available in the tournament.

The rest of the field is filled out by the remaining top 20 teams statewide, regardless of the section they represent.

Both Section 8 representatives' seats will be filled by NMRC teams — Pequot Lakes and Warroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriotics will make their fourth consecutive and fifth overall state tournament appearance. F.R.E.D. from Warroad will make their ninth appearance as they make a bid to become a three-time state champion.

Read more local area news

Three NMRC teams qualified via the overall statewide rankings, including the defending state champions, the Gator Robotics from Greenbush-Middle River. They will make their eighth appearance and look to make history as the first-ever four-time state champion in robotics.

Two teams will make their robotics state tournament debut. Full Metal Jackets from Perham and The Accelerators from Cass Lake-Bena.

During the state tournament, the Minnesota State All-Academic Team, Coaches of the Year, Students of the Year, and the Robotics Hall of Fame inductees will be announced.

This competition will mark the 11th robotics state tournament. It will return to the University of Minnesota campus at Williams Arena on Saturday, May 6. The event is free and open to the public.

More information, including tournament archives, about robotics can be found on the MSHSL website at https://www.mshsl.org/sports-and-activities/robotics

For information about the tournament or the final statewide rankings, visit FUM (FIRST in the Upper Midwest) at https://firstuppermidwest.org/off-season-events/mshsl-championship/

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
2159450+car snowy road_thumb.jpg
Local
Motorists warned of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay
April 05, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Festival of the Arts 4.JPG
Local
Artists shine at Festival of the Arts in Pequot Lakes
April 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Local
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Local
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Festival of the Arts 4.JPG
Local
Artists shine at Festival of the Arts in Pequot Lakes
April 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
040121_easter-egg-hunts-metro.jpg
Local
Area communities to host Easter egg hunts April 8
April 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr