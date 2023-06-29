Pequot Lakes recognized for protecting drinking water source

PEQUOT LAKES — The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Rural Water Association recognized the city of Pequot Lakes for its efforts to protect community drinking water sources.

Pequot Lakes was a finalist for a 2023 Source Water Protection Award from MDH and MRWA.

The city of Pequot Lakes has exemplified the proactive and collaborative nature of source water protection in its many activities to manage drinking water threats. Tom Hogan

Pequot Lakes undertook several notable projects to protect the drinking water source from contamination and ensure the long-term safety and sustainability of the water supply. The city’s actions included:

Working closely with state and local partners to prevent a state highway realignment from impacting the community drinking water supply, ensuring proper plans and siting were in place.

“The city of Pequot Lakes has exemplified the proactive and collaborative nature of source water protection in its many activities to manage drinking water threats,” MDH Environmental Health Director Tom Hogan said in a letter to city staff.

MDH and MRWA work with public water suppliers and other stakeholders to develop and implement protection plans that include efforts to prevent contamination of drinking water sources. Preventing contamination is the best and most cost-effective way to protect drinking water for public health .