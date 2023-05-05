Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Pequot Lakes police officer resigns, leaving two openings

Summary conclusion shared regarding former officer Kate Petersen

0315pequot-police.jpg
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Police Department gained an officer, and then lost yet another, the city council learned at its regular meeting Monday, May 1.

Sheri Fyle Pequot Lakes police officer.jpg
Pequot Lakes police officer Sheri Fyle resigned but will remain a part-time officer in the city.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes Police Department

The city is now looking to hire two officers.

Chris Mellin is the city’s newest full-time officer. He began work April 17.

Officer Sheri Fyle, who has served as the school resource officer, resigned her position effective May 1 after working for the city since 2015. She will continue as a part-time officer for the city.

Fyle was recognized for starting a program called Third Party Compliment at the school where students and teachers could turn in anonymous notes praising others for giving back.

Sgt. Ryan Franz will be the school resource officer for the rest of the school year.

Fyle’s resignation comes shortly after the council terminated longtime officer Kate Petersen.

121219.PEJ.KatePetersen.JPG
Kate Petersen - Police officer Kate Petersen was appointed interim police sergeant in Chad Turcotte's absence.

Mayor Tyler Gardner read a summary of conclusions from Petersen’s performance evaluation at Monday’s meeting.

In summary, the council met in a closed session for about a half hour after its regular meeting April 3 for Petersen’s performance evaluation.

As required by the Minnesota Open Meeting Law, the council summarized its conclusions at its next open meeting, which was Monday.

“The city council concluded that Kate Petersen was unable to perform all essential functions of patrol officer,” Gardner said.

121219.PEJ.KatePetersen.JPG
Local
Longtime Pequot Lakes police officer let go
Kate Petersen is “removed from employment” for nondisciplinary reasons
April 13, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

The city council voted 4-0 April 3 with council member Cheri Seils absent to remove Petersen from employment with the city effective April 4 for nondisciplinary reasons as specified in City Administrator Rich Spiczka’s letter to her on March 30.

Petersen was a Pequot Lakes police officer for nearly 17 years.

The department will look to replace Fyle’s position. Police Chief Mike Davis said other area cities and Crow Wing County are all having a hard time hiring officers and hope the next pool of law enforcement graduates will produce quality candidates.

Read more Pequot Lakes City Council news

Council member Scott Pederson suggested meeting to talk about how to make the city’s police department more attractive, whether that be through higher pay or other incentives.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Police had 272 calls in March. The council agreed to pay $7,722 to buy six new rifles for officers.

The Pequot Lakes Fire District had 12 calls in March and nine hours of training and equipment maintenance.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

