Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus have robotics all-state team members

Students recognized for maintaining a 3.8 or higher GPA

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference in conjunction with the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association announce the regional students named to the 2023 Minnesota State High School All-Academic Team.

This team includes the following Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students:

  • Pequot Lakes Patriotics: Parker Schott, Lake Rowland, Carter Nolan, Ethan Lundgren, Brody Lawrence, Avery Larson, Mason Jackson, Tyler Hushagen, Jack Haar, Levi Barnes and Broc Ackerman.
  • Pine River-Backus Backwoods Engineers: Maranda Altepeter.

The Minnesota State High School All-Academic Robotics Team program recognizes the academic excellence (based on GPA) of high school students who participate in the Minnesota State High School League robotics programs.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Students are nominated by coaches who are members of the MRCA. To earn all-academic state honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) for this current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 10-12.

In addition to the GPA requirement, a student must be an “important contributor to the team” and have no MSHSL violations in the current or previous year. Students are able to receive this award on an annual basis if so nominated.

Read more local area news

The conference consists of 31 teams, 28 of which are based in Minnesota and are eligible for this award.

To learn more about the NMRC or member teams, visit www.NMRConference.org under the “Members'' tab. Find more information about the MRCA, including the various recognition programs, at www.mshsca.org/robotics.

The NMRC has 73 students from 15 different teams represented on this fourth annual all-state academic team.

Get Local

Must Reads
