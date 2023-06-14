Pequot Lakes may consider selling land to school district for 4 ballfields

PEQUOT LAKES — Several years after it was first discussed, the Pequot Lakes School District is looking to possibly build softball and baseball fields in the city’s Heart of the Good Life development.

A three-person city council agreed at the regular meeting Monday, June 5, to work with the school district on a land partnership of up to 25 acres that would allow the district to build athletic fields.

Council members indicated there are details to be worked out, but they were motivated to move forward.

Council members Scott Pederson and Dan Ronning were absent from the meeting.

The Heart of the Good Life is 85 acres of city property south of the business park between the four-lane Highway 371 and the Paul Bunyan Trail that the city has been promoted for public or private development, including recreational, commercial and industrial uses.

ADVERTISEMENT

One idea that came out of community visioning sessions held in 2019 was to use the southern acreage for an athletic complex.

Read more Pequot Lakes City Council news





The council received a letter dated May 16 from Superintendent Kurt Stumpf regarding the school district’s facilities planning that is underway.

As the district continues to evaluate and investigate its current and possible future facility needs, it is looking to partner with the city, asking about the city’s interest to “sell” 25-35 acres of land in the Heart of the Good Life development for $1 for the district to build two baseball and two softball fields, the correspondence says.

Outdoor field space is part of the district’s recent facility plan and that’s what is driving this discussion. Rich Spiczka, Pequot Lakes City Administrator

The district property on Olson Street is landlocked and lacks sufficient outdoor space to meet students' needs, Stumpf said in his letter. Over 60 students, staff, parents and community members participated in a Facilities Planning Team, which recommended additional space for two baseball and two softball fields.

City Administrator Rich Spiczka, who is the high school boys basketball coach and was the school district’s community education director during the 2019 visioning sessions, said the school district has gym space to host volleyball and basketball tournaments.

However, with just one baseball field and one softball field, the district can’t host tournaments.

“In the conference they are in, there’s seventh and eighth grade tournaments for softball and baseball, but Pequot can’t host because of space,” he said.

“Outdoor field space is part of the district’s recent facility plan and that’s what is driving this discussion,” Spiczka said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council member Cheri Seils said a concern was the loss of tax dollars if property was turned over to the school district.

“It becomes nontaxable,” she said.

Spiczka said Pederson also was concerned about what the city would lose in a sale of the land and the tax base it could generate.

I think it’s a good thing to support our local economy, not through tax dollars but through supporting businesses. Tyler Gardner, Pequot Lakes mayor

Mayor Tyler Gardner said he was all for it. In response to Seils’ concern, he said the city property hasn’t been creating revenue for a long time.

“Anything the city does there as an option for the public to use brings a lot of revenue to businesses and hotels in the area,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing to support our local economy, not through tax dollars but through supporting businesses.”

Council member Pete Clement agreed the economic gain would offset what the city might lose in tax benefits.

“I don’t think we should get in their way. I’m all for it,” he said.

While concerns cited are valid, Spiczka said his personal opinion is that the city’s biggest asset is the school district, so the city should work with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like churches, school districts draw people to town from elsewhere, and those people then visit city businesses.

An amenity that most communities already have, our city doesn’t provide. Rich Spiczka

Junior council member Brayden Spiczka said parents and kids complain that there’s nowhere to play ball in Pequot Lakes and they must go to Nisswa and Crosslake instead.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Rich Spiczka, his father, said Pequot Lakes might be the only city in the state that doesn’t own a ballfield.

“An amenity that most communities already have, our city doesn’t provide,” he said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.