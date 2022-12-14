Pequot Lakes lights up park for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town
Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights
PEQUOT LAKES — An effort to light up Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes welcomed a crowd of people for the Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town holiday event Saturday, Dec. 10, in Pequot Lakes.
Mild temperatures likely helped draw people outside. The 11th annual event featured a bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores, carolers, a snow art activity, photo booth and horse-drawn wagon rides in the south part of Trailside Park.
Children were able to visit with Santa and eat a meal at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.
Trailside Park North was the attraction at dark when the lights were all aglow, including a lighted walking path through the park.
Pequot Lakes police officer Mike Davis escorted the Grinch to light up the mayor’s tree - a huge evergreen adorned in red and white lights.
The Light Up the Night Parade along Government Drive featured the following winners: Pequot Lakes Park Board, first; Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club, second; and Pequot Lakes Library, led by Tom Adams’ electric truck, third.
Fireworks capped off the Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town event.
Community Action of Pequot Lakes sponsors Santa's Bobbin' Into Town.