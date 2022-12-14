Pequot Lakes lights up park for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town

PEQUOT LAKES — An effort to light up Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes welcomed a crowd of people for the Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town holiday event Saturday, Dec. 10, in Pequot Lakes.

Mild temperatures likely helped draw people outside. The 11th annual event featured a bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores, carolers, a snow art activity, photo booth and horse-drawn wagon rides in the south part of Trailside Park.

Miss Pequot Lakes royalty pose at a photo booth Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the 11th annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event in Pequot Lakes. Contributed

Jeanie Haurum made the hats for carolers at the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event in Pequot Lakes. Contributed

Horse-drawn wagon rides around town were popular at the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event in Pequot Lakes. Contributed

Aundra Erickson, of Country Financial, sponsored a snow art activity for kids as part of the Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes. Contributed

Children were able to visit with Santa and eat a meal at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

Trailside Park North was the attraction at dark when the lights were all aglow, including a lighted walking path through the park.

People walk along a trail strung with white lights through Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes police officer Mike Davis escorted the Grinch to light up the mayor’s tree - a huge evergreen adorned in red and white lights.

The Grinch plugs in the lights that lit up the mayor's tree in Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Light Up the Night Parade along Government Drive featured the following winners: Pequot Lakes Park Board, first; Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club, second; and Pequot Lakes Library, led by Tom Adams’ electric truck, third.

The Pequot Lakes Park Board took first place with its Light Up the Night Parade entry Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club had the second-place winner in the Light Up the Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Third place in the Light Up the Night Parade went to the Pequot Lakes Library's float Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Fireworks capped off the Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town event.

Community Action of Pequot Lakes sponsors Santa's Bobbin' Into Town.