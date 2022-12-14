Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes lights up park for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town

Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1035.JPG
People watch fireworks light up the winter sky Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes, as seen from Trailside Park North with the mayor's tree and bobber water tower shown on the right.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 14, 2022 07:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — An effort to light up Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes welcomed a crowd of people for the Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town holiday event Saturday, Dec. 10, in Pequot Lakes.

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_0983.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Santa's Bobbin' Into Town in Pequot Lakes 2022
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
December 11, 2022 06:01 PM

Mild temperatures likely helped draw people outside. The 11th annual event featured a bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores, carolers, a snow art activity, photo booth and horse-drawn wagon rides in the south part of Trailside Park.

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1536PhotoBooth3.jpg
Miss Pequot Lakes royalty pose at a photo booth Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the 11th annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1598Carolers.jpg
Jeanie Haurum made the hats for carolers at the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1616WagonRides.jpg
Horse-drawn wagon rides around town were popular at the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1629SnowArt.jpg
Aundra Erickson, of Country Financial, sponsored a snow art activity for kids as part of the Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed

Children were able to visit with Santa and eat a meal at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

Trailside Park North was the attraction at dark when the lights were all aglow, including a lighted walking path through the park.

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_0977.JPG
People walk along a trail strung with white lights through Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes police officer Mike Davis escorted the Grinch to light up the mayor’s tree - a huge evergreen adorned in red and white lights.

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_0981.JPG
The Grinch plugs in the lights that lit up the mayor's tree in Trailside Park North in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Light Up the Night Parade along Government Drive featured the following winners: Pequot Lakes Park Board, first; Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club, second; and Pequot Lakes Library, led by Tom Adams’ electric truck, third.

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1007.JPG
The Pequot Lakes Park Board took first place with its Light Up the Night Parade entry Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_0998.JPG
The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club had the second-place winner in the Light Up the Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1004.JPG
Third place in the Light Up the Night Parade went to the Pequot Lakes Library's float Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Fireworks capped off the Santa’s Bobbin’ Into Town event.

Community Action of Pequot Lakes sponsors Santa's Bobbin' Into Town.

