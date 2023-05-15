Pequot Lakes Library to host Kids' Summer Reading Program

PEQUOT LAKES — Hey, kids, preschool through grade 6, it’s that time of year again.

Come in to the library Thursday, June 1, 5-7 p.m. to register for the reading program or any time thereafter. There are lots of great things planned. Come in to get signed up and to get information! You’ll have plenty to keep your summer days occupied.

The cost is $5 per family, which covers all costs.

Read more local area news





On Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m., Jim Henderson will talk about his book, “Life on the Lakes: A History of the Pelican Lakes.” He’ll be here at the library and his book will be available at that time for purchase. Be sure to mark your calendars.

Notes about this and that

We truly appreciate our patrons and volunteers. Thank you for everything you do. The book sale is coming up soon so please donate your lightly used books for the sale. We’re also accepting used jigsaw puzzles.

Have you been in our Cozy Corner Book Store lately? There’s an assortment of used books for sale and some for free, reasonably priced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our artist for the months of May and June is Thomas Jungles.

We have a basket with used magazines you may take home for free; also bring your fairly new magazines in for others to take.

Be sure to check our website for information about newly purchased books and things going on in the library. You may also log onto our catalog at the website.

We have a great Facebook page where you can “like” us and find out lots of interesting library information.

If you haven’t found our new book return yet, be sure to check it out on the outside of the northeast corner of the library. It’s no longer in the old blue PO box, but it has a snazzy new look to go along with the decor of the building.

Dates to note

Thursday, June 1, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is “The Moonstone,” by Wilkie Collins. July’s book will be, “Foster,” by Claire Keegan. The book club is open to anyone interested. There’s no need to call ahead.

Thursday, June 1, 5-7 p.m.: First chance for families to register for the Kids’ Summer Reading Program at the library. See more info above.

Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m.: See above about Jim Henderson’s book talk.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Library information

Address: 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472. Phone: 218-568-6181.

218-568-6181. Website: www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website.

www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website. Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays.

The library has six computers equipped with DSL internet service available without charge to the public. Wireless internet is also available.

Claire Nagel is a Pequot Lakes Area Library volunteer.