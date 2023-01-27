Pequot Lakes Library is closed when city hall or school is closed

PEQUOT LAKES — For the remainder of the snow months this winter, please note that on days when the Pequot Lakes School or city hall close for snow days, the library will also be closed, at least for the morning.

The library may open for the afternoon shift only if it is safe to travel. The library may close early if the schools close early or if on-duty volunteers feel conditions are becoming unsafe.

Closing information can be found on the school website — Pequot Lakes Public Schools/Homepage ( isd186.org ). A pop-up box explains the closing.

Information is also on local radio stations, on the Echo Journal's website at pineandlakes.com, and under the ”closings” tab on the Twin Cities TV station websites.

Notes about this and that

We truly appreciate our patrons and volunteers. Thank you for everything you do.

We will have a new artist showing artwork next month. Be sure to come in and browse.

Be sure to check our website for information about newly purchased books and things going on in the library. You may also log onto our catalog at the website.

We have a great Facebook page where you can “like” us and find out lots of interesting library information.

If you haven’t found our new Book Return yet, be sure to check it out on the outside of the northeast corner of the library. It’s no longer in the old blue P.O. box, but it has a snazzy new look to go along with the decor of the building.

Date to note

Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be read is “The Pioneers,” by David McCullough.

March’s book will be, “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” by Annie Dillard. April’s book will be “The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell.

The book club is open to anyone interested. There’s no need to call ahead.

Library information

Address: 31117 Rasmussen Road, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

218-568-6181. Website: www.pequotlakeslibrary.org. Log onto our catalog at the website.

The library has six computers equipped with DSL internet service available without charge to the public. Wireless internet is also available.

Claire Nagel is a Pequot Lakes Area Library volunteer.