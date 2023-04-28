99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes Knowledge Bowl team takes 14th at state

During the contest, teams of students compete in written and oral rounds by answering questions related to all areas of learning

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — Pequot Lakes placed 14th in Class 2A at the state level of the 2023 Minnesota Service Cooperative’s state Knowledge Bowl meet Thursday and Friday, April 13-14, at Cragun’s Resort in East Gull Lake.

Read more local area news

During the contest, teams of students compete in written and oral rounds by answering questions related to all areas of learning.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Questions test students’ recall, problem solving and critical thinking skills related to the following curriculum areas: national and world affairs, government, American history, health and psychology, art and music literature, biology, math, current events, Minnesota history, earth science, physical science, economics and law, world history, English, world languages and geography.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Doug Miller Lake Shore MN.jpg
Local
Former Lake Shore council member, Nisswa business owner dies
April 27, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
ice out (1).JPG
Local
Ice-out may be late, expert says
April 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Collected Stories_image 1.jpg
Local
'Collected Stories' to be staged six times at Central Lakes College in Brainerd
April 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PRB Baseball 4-17.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Tigers lose to Sebeka 6-3
April 27, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Baseball 4-18 3-copy.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Patriots top Huskies in walk-off win
April 27, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-MN-Home.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Minnesota Home Magazine - 2023 Annual Issue
April 27, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
April 13, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr