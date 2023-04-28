Pequot Lakes Knowledge Bowl team takes 14th at state

EAST GULL LAKE — Pequot Lakes placed 14th in Class 2A at the state level of the 2023 Minnesota Service Cooperative’s state Knowledge Bowl meet Thursday and Friday, April 13-14, at Cragun’s Resort in East Gull Lake.

During the contest, teams of students compete in written and oral rounds by answering questions related to all areas of learning.

Questions test students’ recall, problem solving and critical thinking skills related to the following curriculum areas: national and world affairs, government, American history, health and psychology, art and music literature, biology, math, current events, Minnesota history, earth science, physical science, economics and law, world history, English, world languages and geography.