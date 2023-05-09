Pequot Lakes' Kibwaa takes third at state speech meet
Six Patriots, one Tiger participate in the state meet
APPLE VALLEY — Pequot Lakes High School student Tabitha Kibwaa finished third in serious prose at the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Speech Tournament.
Kibwaa was also named to the All-State team.
Other Pequot Lakes students competing were Veronica Broskovetz, Ryan Fritz, Avery Larson, Sammy McMahon and Zoe Huber.
One competitor advanced from Pine River. Allaura Mandelbaum competed in prose with "The Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Mandelbaum went 6, 6, 3 and did not advance to the final round.
