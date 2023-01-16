99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes housing opportunities are on the horizon

City council learns about apartment complex, new home construction plans; talks about take-home squad policy

Pequot Lakes City Hall sign Jan 2023.JPG
The Pequot Lakes City Hall sign is shown in the snow in January 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
January 16, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes City Council was updated Tuesday, Jan. 3, about new housing opportunities coming to the city, including an apartment complex.

Corner Lot Development agreed in principle to buy four acres in the Heart of the Good Life residential zone for $40,000 per acre to build an apartment complex.

Read more Pequot Lakes City Council news
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis Jan. 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: After 11 years, there’s a new chief in town
Mike Davis takes over Pequot Lakes Police Department; he and his family are well-known in the area
January 14, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Brayden Spiczka.png
Local
Junior Pequot Lakes City Council member sworn in
Pequot Lakes High School junior will be nonvoting council member for one year
January 12, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Mike Davis new Pequot Lakes police chief Jan. 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes hires officer Mike Davis as next police chief
Personnel committee interviewed six finalists after chief Eric Klang - chief for 11 years - became Crow Wing County sheriff
January 06, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
PequotLakesCityHallSign.JPG
Local
After hourlong public discussion, Pequot Lakes City Council approves 21.44% tax hike
2023 city levy is set at $2,241,200, which is $387,475 higher than this year’s levy
December 11, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pequot Lakes retirees honored Dec. 5, 2022.JPG
Local
Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees leave their posts
Zoning specialist and fire chief retire from those positions; police chief will become Crow Wing County sheriff
December 08, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Deadline is Nov. 25 to submit Pequot Lakes flag design
Design must have the bobber water tower and the year 1902
November 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes bobber water tower May 2022.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes City Council takes action to promote residential developments
Council takes annual review of capital improvement projects and how to pay for them
November 12, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

And council consensus was to sell a few lots at a time to a developer for new home construction in Trailside Estates beginning this spring.

This allows the city to maintain control of the process to assure acceptable development and standards.

Take-home squads

The council debated changing a policy pertaining to officers being allowed to take home squad cars. If all officers’ left squads at city hall, it could reduce the number of squads needed and, thus, save money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar-sized cities surrounding Pequot Lakes allow officers to take squads home.

“I think it puts us at a little bit of a disadvantage in this whole area with hiring,” council member Cheri Seils said. “If we’re going against a Nisswa or a Lake Shore or a Crosslake or even Breezy Point, it puts us at a little disadvantage when we’re looking for another officer.”

Mayor Tyler Gardner said Pequot Lakes wants to set the bar when it comes to wages for employees, but the city has a smaller tax levy than surrounding cities, so it must shave where it can and get creative, he said.

He said the public works department gets called in often too but doesn’t take work vehicles home.

Council member Scott Pederson said the new policy wouldn’t prohibit employees from taking home vehicles as the city administrator could authorize it.

Police Sgt. Ryan Franz told the council the take-home squad policy was part of the competitive benefits package when officers were hired, and it does make sense to respond to calls.

Hired earlier in the meeting, Police Chief Mike Davis favored take-home squads and said if Pequot Lakes implemented a paramedic program, that would be a benefit to have take-home squads for those personnel to respond to emergencies.

Council member Dan Ronning said the city has to draw the line somewhere with the police department budget and can’t always be prepared for everything, especially if it isn’t often that officers need to respond directly from their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the council agreed 4-1 with Ronning opposed to require that officers taking squads home live within five miles of the city limits, instead of 15 miles as the policy previously said. And they agreed the city administrator can decide if other employees should take a work vehicle home to respond to a snowstorm or for other reasons.

First-of-year business

In routine first-of-the-year business, the council approved the following: First National Bank of Pequot Lakes and Wells Fargo Bank as official depositories; Echo Journal (primary) and Brainerd Dispatch (secondary) as official newspapers; and First National Bank Insurance Services, insurance agent of record.

Annual city committee and department appointments also were made.

The council approved the following: Bradley Becklin, reappointed to the Economic Development Commission; Kenneth Daniels, appointed to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority; Terri Grimes and Shannon Wheeler, reappointed to the Library Board; Nancy Adams and David Kennedy, appointed to the Park Commission; and Laura Larson reappointed and Kent Johnson appointed to the Planning Commission.

The council agreed to decrease the number of EDC members from seven to five.

In other business Jan. 3, the council approved refuse hauler licenses and learned police had 246 calls for service in November.

The city will hire another officer for the position left vacant by Davis’s promotion.

The council recognized and thanked former Chief Eric Klang for his 11 years of service. Klang was elected Crow Wing County sheriff in November and now serves in that role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klang said it was an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Pequot Lakes.

“I enjoyed every bit of it. The people here are so great,” Klang said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES CITY COUNCILPEQUOT LAKESGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
Representative Ben Davis.jpg
Local
State Rep. Ben Davis sworn into office
Davis is on committees on climate and energy and children and families
January 16, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Snowmobile crash results in serious injury in Lake Shore
Incident occurred during Nisswa 100 race
January 16, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-Crosslake Clinic offers weight management services
Services began being offered Jan. 9
January 16, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list
Students honored for achievements.
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch