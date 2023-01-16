Pequot Lakes housing opportunities are on the horizon

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes City Council was updated Tuesday, Jan. 3, about new housing opportunities coming to the city, including an apartment complex.

Corner Lot Development agreed in principle to buy four acres in the Heart of the Good Life residential zone for $40,000 per acre to build an apartment complex.

And council consensus was to sell a few lots at a time to a developer for new home construction in Trailside Estates beginning this spring.

This allows the city to maintain control of the process to assure acceptable development and standards.

Take-home squads

The council debated changing a policy pertaining to officers being allowed to take home squad cars. If all officers’ left squads at city hall, it could reduce the number of squads needed and, thus, save money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar-sized cities surrounding Pequot Lakes allow officers to take squads home.

“I think it puts us at a little bit of a disadvantage in this whole area with hiring,” council member Cheri Seils said. “If we’re going against a Nisswa or a Lake Shore or a Crosslake or even Breezy Point, it puts us at a little disadvantage when we’re looking for another officer.”

Mayor Tyler Gardner said Pequot Lakes wants to set the bar when it comes to wages for employees, but the city has a smaller tax levy than surrounding cities, so it must shave where it can and get creative, he said.

He said the public works department gets called in often too but doesn’t take work vehicles home.

Council member Scott Pederson said the new policy wouldn’t prohibit employees from taking home vehicles as the city administrator could authorize it.

Police Sgt. Ryan Franz told the council the take-home squad policy was part of the competitive benefits package when officers were hired, and it does make sense to respond to calls.

Hired earlier in the meeting, Police Chief Mike Davis favored take-home squads and said if Pequot Lakes implemented a paramedic program, that would be a benefit to have take-home squads for those personnel to respond to emergencies.

Council member Dan Ronning said the city has to draw the line somewhere with the police department budget and can’t always be prepared for everything, especially if it isn’t often that officers need to respond directly from their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the council agreed 4-1 with Ronning opposed to require that officers taking squads home live within five miles of the city limits, instead of 15 miles as the policy previously said. And they agreed the city administrator can decide if other employees should take a work vehicle home to respond to a snowstorm or for other reasons.

First-of-year business

In routine first-of-the-year business, the council approved the following: First National Bank of Pequot Lakes and Wells Fargo Bank as official depositories; Echo Journal (primary) and Brainerd Dispatch (secondary) as official newspapers; and First National Bank Insurance Services, insurance agent of record.

Annual city committee and department appointments also were made.

The council approved the following: Bradley Becklin, reappointed to the Economic Development Commission; Kenneth Daniels, appointed to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority; Terri Grimes and Shannon Wheeler, reappointed to the Library Board; Nancy Adams and David Kennedy, appointed to the Park Commission; and Laura Larson reappointed and Kent Johnson appointed to the Planning Commission.

The council agreed to decrease the number of EDC members from seven to five.

In other business Jan. 3, the council approved refuse hauler licenses and learned police had 246 calls for service in November.

The city will hire another officer for the position left vacant by Davis’s promotion.

The council recognized and thanked former Chief Eric Klang for his 11 years of service. Klang was elected Crow Wing County sheriff in November and now serves in that role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klang said it was an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Pequot Lakes.

“I enjoyed every bit of it. The people here are so great,” Klang said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.