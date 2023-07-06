Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes Historical Society to meet July 11

Meeting postponed a week because of holiday

PEQUOT LAKES — Because Independence Day fell on the regular July meeting day of the Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society, the July meeting was postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Cole Memorial Building.

