99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes Historical Society gears up for summer with resort exhibit

Construction during the summer will not interfere with operating hours

0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
Cole Memorial Building. Echo Journal file photo.
Opinion by Karen Bye
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Minnesotans will be smug about their long, cold winters, but some of that tolerance comes from knowing there will be an ending to it, and a late winter snowfall is doomed to out-and-out scorn.

With a recent covering of snow on the ground, it is slightly out of sequence to be thinking of summer activities, but we know that within days, we will be smack in the middle of all the hubbub and hoopla that can only spell summer.

The summer fun and summer weather that seemed so far off a month ago is suddenly close upon us; and we are sort of ready, and sort of not.

Read more local area news

The Pequot Lakes Historical Society Museum will be open on Memorial Day, and then on every Saturday through Labor Day in September.

We are expanding our exhibits to include a rustic cabin representing the mom and pop resorts that used to dot the lakes in our area. Construction on this exhibit will go on through the summer and visitors will not be restricted during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This project does not amount to a major upheaval in the museum. The work crew is small and a good job takes time.

We’re looking forward to hearing positive feedback from the museum-going public. Who knows, it might lead to expansion of other displays.

We are in the process of setting up an Oral History Project with the long-range goal of putting together a history of Pequot Lakes. We’re currently collecting forms and protocols for protecting the information that is gathered.

It is more complicated, of course, than I thought it would be, but we want to do a good job of it as well. We will contact potential interviewees by mail and proceed from there.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

For something off the beaten path, I’m recommending visits to the local historical museums and sites around the area. There is the fabulous fire tower just outside of Pequot; pioneer villages in Nisswa and Crosslake; fabulous county museums in Walker, Crosby and Brainerd; and Pine River’s 150th Year Celebration.

Lots to do. Check the Echo Journal for details.

And, last but not least, the Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society has come up with yet another change in meeting date and time. We will meet in the Cole Memorial Building at 6 p.m. May 2. It will be the first Tuesday, as opposed to first Thursday of the month, due to a minor scheduling conflict.

We will keep that schedule through the summer season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Bye is vice president of the Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society and loves history.

What To Read Next
student of character.jpeg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pine River-Backus Student of Character aspires to promote mental health
May 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists May offerings
May 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
byway anniversary logo.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway celebrates quarter century
May 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_4591.JPG
Local
Students 'Light Up the Night' at Pequot Lakes Prom
April 30, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5599.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'
April 30, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Hotel rendering 1 April 2023.png
Local
Nisswa Motel owner proposes expansion to a downtown hotel
April 28, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Award Winners.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Martini MVP for Patriot girls
April 30, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal