Pequot Lakes hires officer Mike Davis as next police chief

PEQUOT LAKES — It wasn’t a unanimous vote, but Pequot Lakes Police Officer Mike Davis is the city’s new police chief.

The only reason the vote wasn’t unanimous Tuesday, Jan. 3, is because Pequot Lakes City Council member Scott Pederson abstained. He happens to be Davis’s father-in-law.

Davis became a full-time officer in the city in 2020, and worked part time for Pequot Lakes starting in 2015.

We were very pleased with the quality of candidates in the pool. Rich Spiczka

His law enforcement career began in 2000, when he joined the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office as the boat and water safety officer. He became a full-time sheriff’s deputy in 2001, and also worked for about half a year with the Baxter Police Department that summer.

Other area work included as a full-time officer with the Emily Police Department from 2017-2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes' personnel committee interviewed six finalists for the chief position, including both internal and external candidates. The committee had multiple interviews with the final two, and recommended the council hire Davis.

“We were very pleased with the quality of candidates in the pool,” City Administrator Rich Spiczka told the council.

The council formally recognized former Chief Eric Klang for his 11 years of service. Klang was elected Crow Wing County sheriff in November.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.