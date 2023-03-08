99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes High School senior Amber Hidde wins Miss Nisswa title

She sweeps the essay, personal interview and talent portions of the competition

Miss Nisswa 2023_5187.JPG
Miss Nisswa 2022 Maddie Ryan and First Princess 2022 Brooke Krivich crown Amber Hidde as Miss Nisswa 2023 at the Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Nisswa Elementary School.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
March 08, 2023 07:57 AM

NISSWA — Amber Hidde has watched pageants since she was little, especially in Pequot Lakes, and she always wanted to participate in one when she grew up.

Not only did Hidde realize that goal, she will represent the Nisswa community as Miss Nisswa after being crowned at the 51st annual Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition on Saturday, March 4, at Nisswa Elementary School.

It is an amazing feeling to know that all of your hard work has paid off.
Amber Hidde
Miss Nisswa 2023_1365.JPG
Miss Nisswa 2023 is Amber Hidde, a Pequot Lakes High School senior who was crowned Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Nisswa Elementary School.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Hidde swept the judging categories, winning the essay, talent and personal interview portions of the pageant. She also won the Nisswa Votes category, where those who attended voted for a contestant.

Areas of competition included the essay, personal interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question.

“It is an amazing feeling to know that all of your hard work has paid off,” Hidde said after the pageant.

All four candidates will represent Nisswa in the next year: Hidde as Miss Nisswa, Ashley Wallin as First Princess, Jasmine Patnoe as Second Princess and Annie Neva as Miss Congeniality.

Miss Nisswa 2023_5197.JPG
Winning titles at the Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023, were, from left: First Princess Ashley Wallin, Little Miss Nisswa Claire Nickelson, Miss Nisswa Amber Hidde, Second Princess Jasmine Patnoe, Little Miss Nisswa Jocelyn Deschaine and Miss Congeniality Annie Neva. Not pictured is Little Miss Nisswa Astrid Stumvoll, who missed the event because of illness.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Hidde, a Pequot Lakes High School senior, won a total of $3,300 — a $3,000 educational scholarship from the Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization for claiming the title and $100 each for the essay, talent and interview categories.

She plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Crookston, for a bachelor’s degree in animal science with a minor in business.

Her talent was a presentation on the basics of horseback riding. Hidde owns a horse, Flashy, that she bought at age 12.

Wallin, a Pequot Lakes High School senior, won a $1,500 scholarship.

Miss Nisswa 2023_5186.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
March 06, 2023 10:11 PM

She plans to attend the University of Nebraska in Omaha for a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology before going on to medical school.

Her talent was a sewing demonstration.

Patnoe, a Brainerd High School junior, won a $750 scholarship.

After graduating from high school, she plans to attend a university in Florida to become a marine biologist.

Her talent was performing tennis tricks.

Neva is a Pequot Lakes High School junior. She won $100.

She plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Duluth, to pursue a degree in elementary education after graduating from high school.

Neva’s talent was a golf presentation.

The evening included the 32nd annual Little Miss Nisswa Program. Nine Nisswa Elementary School second graders participated, with three names being randomly drawn as winners: Astrid Stumvoll, who was unable to attend because of illness, Jocelyn Deschaine and Claire Nickelson.

Other Little Miss Nisswa participants were MaryGayle Lamusga, Alexus Olson, Marlee Peters, Elly Marsh, Lexi Obeidzinski and Norah Waletzko.

Outgoing royalty participated in the pageant: Miss Nisswa 2022 Maddie Ryan, First Princess 2022 Brooke Krivich, Miss Congeniality 2022 Alexis Shaw and Little Miss Nisswas Adalyne Peterson, Elissabeth Sparrow and Harper Wilczek.

The Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization hosts the competition.

Judges were Rick Cole, Pam Poston and Joell Tvedt. Essay judge was Pequot Lakes High School teacher Maarja Melander.

The essay question for candidates was: Identify what brings joy to your life now and how do you plan to keep that feeling of "joy" as part of your life after high school?

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
