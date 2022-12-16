Pequot Lakes High School opens doors to those without power

PEQUOT LAKES — As utilities crews feverishly continue their work to restore power to lakes area homes after the heavy, wet snow that fell earlier this week knocked down trees and power lines, lakes area residents are rallying.

Pequot Lakes High School opened their doors to staff, families and community members to use the locker rooms — including showers and bathrooms — and/or Wi-Fi access through 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Enter Door 4 — the Activity Center door.

Also, the Crosslake Community Center is open to residents without power to take showers during normal operating hours — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

And Emily City Hall is available as an emergency shelter. Contact city hall at 218-763-2480 and request city hall be opened.

Families or community members in need of resources like housing, food, nonemergency medical needs, etc., are advised to contact Crow Wing County at 218-829-4749.

All Friday and Saturday high school events are postponed. Pequot Lakes students had e-learning days from home Wednesday-Friday because of the storm.

Pine River-Backus students had e-learning days at home Wednesday and Thursday, and no school Friday.

Local emergency declared

Crow Wing County Board Chairman Doug Houge signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the winter storm event that caused a significant amount of public and private property damage.

Local power companies, fire departments, county and city crews all responded to numerous reports due to the wet snow accumulation.

A declaration of local emergency invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan, which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans, a news release said. This allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses.

“This storm is far from over,” Houge said in the release. “Many are still without power and the cleanup could take several weeks. It’s such a slow process for crews to work in wet, heavy snow.

“It’s very concerning to have all this damage, so many still without power and frigid temps in the forecast,” he said. “But it is a wonderful thing to watch our communities come together to take care of each other. This declaration will help us continue to focus on those that need help and those that came in to help.”

With so much damage to public infrastructure, Crow Wing County and local jurisdictions are eligible for 75% from the state of Minnesota for eligible expenditures.

The county asks residents to check on neighbors during this time to provide shelter or help them get to temporary community shelters.

Power outages

Crow Wing Power reported late Friday morning, Dec. 16, that some members will not have power restored this weekend because of other circumstances, like an electrician needs to complete work before the company can re-energize.

“Be assured, we are working hard to try to beat the predicted cold weather,” an update on the company’s website said.

After the foot or more of snow that fell Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 13-15, restoration was moving along at a faster pace Friday, after more roads were cleared and the heavy snowfall stopped.

“We all want to know estimated restoration time, which is very difficult to predict when you have so very many outages and new tree limbs keep falling from the weight of the snow, adding to the number,” Crow Wing Power reported.

“However, we now have 20 crews out there working 14+ hour shifts, so that is extremely helpful,” the update said.

Minnesota Power has crews out working to restore power as well.

That company reported on Twitter that fallen trees, downed wires and difficult road access were making power restoration a slow-going process in many places.

In addition, snow-laden trees continued to knock down power lines as crews worked to restore power in areas hit hard by the storm.

Crews first repair the downed transmission lines that feed power to neighborhood distribution lines, and then to the service lines in homes, a Tweet said.

A positive note, Crow Wing Power reported, is that in this snowstorm, the utilities company does not have as many broken poles as it has had in the past with other strong windstorms.

And more mutual aid line workers arrived Friday from Willmar, Alexandria and Park Rapids.

“WCCO reported Nisswa as one of the hardest hits in the state and we would certainly attest to that,” Crow Wing Power said.

“This storm created more separate outages than we’ve seen in years, meaning there are hundreds of outages affecting less than 10 or 20 people,” the company reported Thursday night. “Not only the heavy snow and lack of access to roads, but the sheer number of outages is not common.”

Crow Wing Power offers these winter power outage tips to residents:

Stay inside – dress in warm, layered clothing, and cover up with extra blankets.

Close off unneeded rooms.

When using an alternative heat source, follow operating instructions, use fire safeguards and be sure to properly ventilate (keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it).

Stuff towels or rags underneath doors to keep in the heat.

Cover windows at night.

Maintain a regular diet. Food provides the body with energy for creating its own energy.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

You may want to find an alternative location with friends or relatives if you cannot keep your home warm.

Be cautious when using alternative heating, lighting and cooking sources that may increase the risk of a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Forecast

While the bulk of the snow is done falling, frigid temperatures are now part of the area forecast through Christmas, including daytime high temperatures in the single digits below zero.

