News Local

Pequot Lakes High School graduation is May 26

144 students are expected to graduate

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:27 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes High School class of 2023 is set to graduate in a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, on the high school football field.

District officials expect 144 students to receive their diplomas.

Read more local area news

There will only be one student speech during the ceremony, done jointly by seniors Quinn Trottier and Brea Eckes.

Following the ceremony, graduates will parade through town — a tradition that began during the COVID-19 pandemic — beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Should the weather not cooperate, the ceremony will move into the Patriot Athletic Center. Principal Aaron Nelson said the district expects to make a decision on the ceremony’s location by Wednesday, May 24.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
