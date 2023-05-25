Pequot Lakes High School graduation is May 26

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes High School class of 2023 is set to graduate in a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, on the high school football field.

District officials expect 144 students to receive their diplomas.

There will only be one student speech during the ceremony, done jointly by seniors Quinn Trottier and Brea Eckes.

Following the ceremony, graduates will parade through town — a tradition that began during the COVID-19 pandemic — beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Should the weather not cooperate, the ceremony will move into the Patriot Athletic Center. Principal Aaron Nelson said the district expects to make a decision on the ceremony’s location by Wednesday, May 24.