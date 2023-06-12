Pequot Lakes High School establishes Readiness Report Card

PEQUOT LAKES — Another school year has drawn to a close, and Pequot Lakes High School is looking to its students’ futures with an in-depth look at the recent school year.

Pequot Lakes High School has established what it calls its Redefining Readiness Report Card — a breakdown of important skills students learned to gauge how ready they are to join the workforce or attend college, and even how ready they are to handle adult life in general.

“This is a report card that represents measures of what we would consider to be college-ready, career-ready and life-ready benchmarks for students,” high school principal Aaron Nelson said.

The report card should soon be available to students, parents and community members interested to see where the current graduating class is, and what underclassmen should strive for as they move forward in their academic journeys.

“In the fall of 2022, we took a trip to Wisconsin to do some research on some schools who are trying to sort of rewrite what it means to graduate,” Nelson said. “What are the measures that are needed in the workforce? What are the measures that colleges are looking for? How do we help our kids to look at those measurements rather than just GPA or MCA scores? … How do we find measures that we can target that will help parents find tangible measures to compare their kids (to approved standards)?”

To determine if Pequot Lakes students are career ready, the report card looks at statistics like the number of students participating in multiple extracurricular activities, students with high attendance rates and number of students gaining workplace experience via internships and apprenticeship programs with outside businesses.

The report card examines the student body’s college readiness by looking at the number of students in Advanced Placement and College in the Schools courses. It also looks at GPA and ACT scores, as well as the number of students earning at least a “C” in an advanced algebra course — a metric that has been shown to link to a student’s likelihood of earning a four-year degree.

Life readiness is also considered in the report card, looking at students’ establishment of a personal learning plan, participation in community service and various “reality simulation matches” that students need to know about in adult life.

School officials intend to update this report card on an annual basis, and compare how graduating classes change year over year.

“For parents, for kids and graduates, this is very tangible,” Nelson said. “I can look at this and I can see these are things that matter. These are things that are being measured. How do I compare to that?”

While this is meant to be a useful tool for parents and students to make sure they or their children are on the right track, Nelson also believes this report card is of value to tax paying community members with no children in the district.

“(Members of the community) are always asking, ‘What do you teach at that school?’ and ‘What about kids learning the all-important personal finance information?’” Nelson said. “We have that measured on here.”

Looking at the report card for the Class of 2023, Nelson said he hopes to focus on improving attendance with future classes. Among this year’s seniors, 53% of students had 10 or fewer absences — by no means a bad statistic, but there is room for improvement.

“Missing 10 or fewer days is a pretty high bar, I think,” Nelson said. “The national benchmark is about a 90% attendance rate … We are trying to emphasize that habit and expectation of being present really matters.”

Moving forward, the district hopes to add more trackable statistics and hopes to factor in things like “credentials.”

“So a student would earn a workplace credential for having completed — let’s say caliper measurements or welding certification or maybe some kind of certification in construction … We want to be able to put those things out that kids could walk away from here with certain industry recognized certifications and credentials,” Nelson said. “That would give them an advantage as they go into the workforce.”

Though the project is an ideal tool for older students and their families, it may be just as useful to younger students with regard to goal-setting.

“This is twofold,” Nelson said. “One is accountability and reporting for what we are doing as a high school class leaves, but probably more important, for me, is it provides some targets for parents of and students who are underclassmen — eighth grade through 11th — saying, ‘Here is what you should be targeting.’”

