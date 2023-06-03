99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes Graduation: Nelson wishes class of '23 a 'multitude of success'

Pequot Lakes High School Principal Aaron Nelson's graduation address

Pequot Lakes Graduation 2023 Aaron Nelson.JPG
Pequot Lakes High School Principal Aaron Nelson gives his address to the graduating Patriots on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Opinion by Aaron Nelson
Today at 3:57 PM

Class of 2023.

I have had the privilege of being your principal for the past four years. I have even had the privilege of holding the title of coach for some of you. I have watched as you faced great adversity at a vulnerable time in your early teen years. And, watched as you stepped out from the shadow of a global pandemic to embrace a new world, one your parents and I are still trying to grasp. I watched as you refused to let learning loss define your future and as you pursued paths of opportunity that never even existed when you entered Middle School.

And, as I watched you … I learned. I learned that the human spirit is not easily broken, even when all seems hopeless. I learned that ambition is a fire that is fueled by an unquenchable desire to be better, achieve more, and grow. I learned that 6am is early but not for those who wish to be better, our weightroom will attest to this. I learned that learning loss is real but it will not stop a determined mind set on achieving success. I learned that the brave come in many shapes and sizes.

But most of all I learned …. When given the right conditions for growth, our students have an incredible determination to succeed. By the last week of school, it was very obvious that you were ready to take on the challenges the world has to offer and forge your own path forward. And, I am learning to get out of your way.

I wish the class of 2023 a multitude of success and remember you will always be a Patriot.

Aaron Nelson is the Pequot Lakes High School principal

