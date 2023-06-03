99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes graduate awarded national leadership conference scholarship

Pine River resident to attend event at the University of Maryland

Tabitha Kibwaa.JPG
Tabitha Kibwaa won a scholarship for transportation and lodging to the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders to take place May 31-June 3, 2023, at the University of Maryland.
Contributed / American Association of University Women
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The American Association of University Women Brainerd Lakes Area branch awarded Tabitha Kibwaa with a scholarship for travel, lodging and attendance at the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders to take place May 31-June 2 at the University of Maryland.

NCCWSL is the premier experience for elevating leadership, advocacy and equity for college women, with access to dynamic speakers, workshops and panels. This conference is for women serious about creating meaningful impacts on their campus, mobilizing their communities and preparing for personal and professional success after graduation.

A graduate of Pequot Lakes High School, Kibwaa, of Pine River, is a junior enrolled in the Associate of Arts Honor Program at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. She is president of the Diversity and Global Connections Club and is a senator for the CLC Student Senate.

She has worked with a team to plan events and initiatives to support student equity on campus. Her volunteer positions include disciple in training at Camp JIM, cabin leader at Timber Bay and youth ministry host at Timberwood Church.

Kibwaa described her definition of leadership on her NCCWSL application: “A good leader makes room for a diverse array of perspectives at the table. To lead is to bring people and ideas together … To lead is to rally people around your dreams, to listen to their dreams, and to build shared dreams that you work toward together.”

The Women’s Leadership Fund, AAUW Minnesota and AAUW Brainerd Lakes Area branch co-sponsor the $1,000 scholarship.

The AAUW mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.

The Women’s Leadership Fund, Little Falls, seeks to accelerate the number, effectiveness and impact of women in organizational leadership roles in central Minnesota.

