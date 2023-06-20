Pequot Lakes food shelf to break ground on building addition
Space will house a Community Resource Center
PEQUOT LAKES — The Lakes Area Food Shelf will break ground on a nearly $500,000 addition to its property on the Grace United Methodist Church campus in Pequot Lakes at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.
Goal is to offer access to experts for housing, mental health issues, transportation, Legal Aid, child care needs and more
The addition will house a Community Resource Center and expand the food shelf’s ability to provide nutrient rich food to the record numbers of those in need in the Brainerd lakes region.
