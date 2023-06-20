Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes food shelf to break ground on building addition

Space will house a Community Resource Center

Lakes Area Food Shelf logo Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
The Lakes Area Food Shelf is in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Lakes Area Food Shelf will break ground on a nearly $500,000 addition to its property on the Grace United Methodist Church campus in Pequot Lakes at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

The addition will house a Community Resource Center and expand the food shelf’s ability to provide nutrient rich food to the record numbers of those in need in the Brainerd lakes region.

