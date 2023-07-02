Pequot Lakes food shelf breaks ground for community resource hub

PEQUOT LAKES — The Lakes Area Food Shelf broke ground Wednesday, June 21, for a 1,920-square-foot expansion to its current building in Pequot Lakes.

The new $500,000 space will house a community resource hub off the back of the current food shelf building. The move extends the food shelf’s efforts to feed those in need while addressing factors causing a spike in hunger in the Brainerd lakes region.

“We took a hard look at the increasing number of people needing food assistance ; discussed the root causes of hunger; and figured out what we — as a community of people who believe in community — can do,” food shelf board chair Tim Moore said in a news release. “We identified a productive, impactful solution to helping our neighbors live healthier, more productive lives.”

When it opens in 2024, the expanded area will:

Increase the food shelf’s shopping and warehouse areas to accommodate the rise in numbers served and the food required to help.

The food shelf’s community resource hub will also address a geographic issue — the lack of direct service providers in the northern tier of Crow Wing County .

“Direct service providers who can assist friends and neighbors are located 20-30 miles south, in Brainerd/Baxter. With transportation a key issue for many we serve, that distance might as well be 200 miles,” LAFS Director Kathy Adams said in the news release. “With these experts on site, we can provide nutritious food and a path toward addressing the underlying conditions that brought them to us in the first place.”

Funding for the nearly $500,000 building expansion came from a $90,000 grant from The Blandin Foundation, a $75,000 dollar-for-dollar challenge grant from The Hunt Family, $20,000 from The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation of the Minneapolis Foundation, $12,000 from Crow Wing Power Community Trust, and many generous ongoing private donations, with the balance from the Lakes Area Food Shelf reserve fund.

The project was designed by Builders FirstSource of Pequot Lakes and CMC Inc. is managing the construction process.

Grace United Methodist Church of Pequot Lakes, which has leased its property to the food shelf for many years, supported the creation of the community resource hub.

“Our congregation is committed to both building community and the holistic support this expansion will allow,” said Pastor Jennifer Matthees, who also serves on the LAFS board of directors. “It is a beautiful thing whenever missions converge and we are proud to be a part of this extraordinary project.”