News | Local
Pequot Lakes firearm safety begins in February

Students must attend all seven class sessions.

122422-firearms-training-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 24, 2022 05:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — The Minnesota Firearms Safety Class for the Pequot Lakes area will be held on Feb. 22 and 28, March 2, 7, 9, 10 and 13.

The classes will be held in the Pequot Lakes Gathering Room at the Pequot Lakes High School from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Participants must be 11 years or older when they register for the class, and each student must attend all class sessions.

The cost for taking the course is $7.50. Make the check payable to John Wallin. Participants must pay during the first session. The range shooting/field activities will be held at a later date, usually in May.

There will be an additional charge of $7.50, submitted by credit card, to the State of Minnesota when each student registers his or her successfully completed informational form to the Minnesota DNR to be able to receive a printed Firearm Safety Certificate.

Those looking to pre-register are encouraged to email Wallin at jcwallin4@tds.net, or speak to Tina at Pequot Lakes Middle School.

