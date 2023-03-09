99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes eighth grader wins city flag design contest

Jobey Tvedt incorporated the school mascot for the 'hands-down' win

Pequot Lakes Jeanie Haurum with Jobey Tvedt March 6, 2023.jpg
Jeanie Haurum presents Pequot Lakes eighth grader Jobey Tvedt with a gift basket, certificate and $100 for his winning design of an official city flag Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes City Council meeting.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
March 09, 2023 07:37 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Jobey Tvedt, a Pequot Lakes Middle School eighth grader, won a contest to design a city flag “hands-down” for including the school’s logo — an eagle.

Pequot Lakes city flag design 2023.png
Jobey Tvedt, 14, won the city's flag design contest in February 2023, incorporating the bobber, the date the city was established, a fish and the Pequot Lakes School mascot - an eagle.
Contributed / Jobey Tvedt

Jeanie Haurum, who owns Northern Treasures in Pequot Lakes, asked the Pequot Lakes City Council last fall to adopt a city flag. The council gave Haurum permission to run a contest for a design and ultimately adopted the flag.

Read more Pequot Lakes City Council news

Haurum presented Tvedt with a basket of gifts, a certificate and $100 for his winning design at the Monday, March 6, regular city council meeting. His was the only entry with the school district logo.

Pequot Lakes City Council and Jobey Tvedt March 6, 2023.jpg
Jobey Tvedt, holding a certificate, stands with the Pequot Lakes City Council and Jeanie Haurum, who conducted the contest for a city flag design. Tvedt's design was chosen and he was recognized at the March 6, 2023, city council meeting.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

She continues to work to get the flag and a pole, with a goal to fly the flag along Main Street with the other flags there.

Contest rules required the flag design to include a bobber, referencing the city's bobber water tower, and the date 1902 for the year the city was founded.

Tvedt used the skills he learned in his Project Lead The Way class to create the design on the computer. He thought about his experiences with Pequot Lakes, including the lakes, fishing and the school district.

“Our search for a unique, official Pequot Lakes flag was a great success,” Haurum told the council, saying Tvedt was the hands-down winner for incorporating the school in the design.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
