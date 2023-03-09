Pequot Lakes eighth grader wins city flag design contest

PEQUOT LAKES — Jobey Tvedt, a Pequot Lakes Middle School eighth grader, won a contest to design a city flag “hands-down” for including the school’s logo — an eagle.

Jobey Tvedt, 14, won the city's flag design contest in February 2023, incorporating the bobber, the date the city was established, a fish and the Pequot Lakes School mascot - an eagle. Contributed / Jobey Tvedt

Jeanie Haurum, who owns Northern Treasures in Pequot Lakes, asked the Pequot Lakes City Council last fall to adopt a city flag. The council gave Haurum permission to run a contest for a design and ultimately adopted the flag.

Haurum presented Tvedt with a basket of gifts, a certificate and $100 for his winning design at the Monday, March 6, regular city council meeting. His was the only entry with the school district logo.

Jobey Tvedt, holding a certificate, stands with the Pequot Lakes City Council and Jeanie Haurum, who conducted the contest for a city flag design. Tvedt's design was chosen and he was recognized at the March 6, 2023, city council meeting. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

She continues to work to get the flag and a pole, with a goal to fly the flag along Main Street with the other flags there.

Contest rules required the flag design to include a bobber, referencing the city's bobber water tower, and the date 1902 for the year the city was founded.

Tvedt used the skills he learned in his Project Lead The Way class to create the design on the computer. He thought about his experiences with Pequot Lakes, including the lakes, fishing and the school district.

“Our search for a unique, official Pequot Lakes flag was a great success,” Haurum told the council, saying Tvedt was the hands-down winner for incorporating the school in the design.

