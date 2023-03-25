99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes Dairy Queen to give 10% of March 28 revenue to food shelf

FoodShare Day donations will count for extra going to Lakes Area Food Shelf

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Customers can feed their sweet tooth and help feed those in need Tuesday, March 28, when the Pequot Lakes Dairy Queen will donate 10% of that day’s customers’ receipts to the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes and Minnesota FoodShare.

“Whether it’s a Buster Bar, or a Moolatte, or a Blizzard, satisfying your DQ craving will make a difference for those who need the food shelf,” Lisa Kaneski, Pequot Lakes Dairy Queen owner, said in a news release. “Nourish your food shelf during this important fundraising month.”

Every March, the Lakes Area Food Shelf and other food shelves participates in the statewide, Minnesota FoodShare Campaign sponsored by the Minneapolis Council of Churches. The campaign runs Feb. 27 to April 9. It’s the largest fundraising and food raising effort in 2023.

Read more 'Things To Do'

“The number of our friends and neighbors using the food shelf increases every month,” LAFS Director Kathy Adams said in the news release. “We don’t turn anyone away, which means we need to raise more funds to keep pace. We’re so very grateful to Lisa and Dairy Queen for their contribution.”

Pushed by inflation, the end of pandemic relief programs and the rising cost of housing, more and more Minnesotans are facing the difficult choice of skipping a meal to pay a bill. Food shelves offer them relief.

“Lakes Area Food Shelf is an essential part of our community. Here’s a great opportunity to enjoy your DQ treat and support Minnesota FoodShare,” Kaneski said. “We will also be asking for additional donations if customers are wanting to give more to this cause.”

