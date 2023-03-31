99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes cribbage tournament to start April 4

Annual tournament will be at the Pequot Lakes American Legion

cribbage-board-cards-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The 27th annual cribbage tournament in Pequot Lakes will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

For more information, call Nancy at 218-568-5980.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
