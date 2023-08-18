Pequot Lakes class reunion attracts guest star

PEQUOT LAKES — The 49th annual Pequot Lakes School All Class Reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 8, at the school.

The 50-year class of 1973 was honored. Emcee Betty Simenstad recognized three teachers who taught this class: Dave Sjoblad, Calvin Wallin and John Wallin.

The class of 1973 had dedicated their yearbook to Sjoblad.

The highlight of the day was the attendance of Dolly Knutson, who graduated in 1942. She will celebrate her 100th birthday Sept. 10.

Knutson was the first cheerleader and the first drum major for the band at Pequot Lakes School. Her daughter, Jane Knutson Chilson, accompanied her.

The next All Class Reunion will be Aug. 4, 2024.