Sunday, March 26

News Local

Pequot Lakes church to lead Bible study

Eight-week program will start April 12

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — An eight-week Beth Moore Bible study, "Children of the Day," focusing on first and second Thessalonians, will start from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes.

Bible study books will be available for purchase at the first session for $16.

Register by calling 218-568-5755 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

