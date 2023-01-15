Pequot Lakes church to host comedic presentation on marriage
Date Night with Phil Gungor is scheduled Feb. 4
PEQUOT LAKES — Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes will host a humorous presentation on marital bliss by Phil Gungor, titled "Date Night," from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the church.
Cost is $25 for one person or $40 for a couple. Register at philgungor.com.
