99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes church to host comedic presentation on marriage

Date Night with Phil Gungor is scheduled Feb. 4

Poster-Phil Date Night posterpdf.jpg
Phil Gungor presents Date Night, a comedic show on marriage at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes on , Feb. 4, 2023.
Contributed / Grace United Methodist Church
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 15, 2023 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes will host a humorous presentation on marital bliss by Phil Gungor, titled "Date Night," from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the church.

Cost is $25 for one person or $40 for a couple. Register at philgungor.com.

Read more 'Things To Do'
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Classes on Minecraft, soccer, driving and gnome making offered in Pequot Lakes
Community Education classes start Jan. 17
January 15, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Hackensack Legion Auxiliary to host Jan. 15 fundraiser breakfast
Proceeds will support youth scholarships
January 13, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
bobber bocce graphic.png
Local
Bobber Bocce on Ice returns Feb. 11 to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes
Registration for event ends Jan. 20
January 13, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
rendezvous snowshoes.jpg
Local
Deep Portage to host 44th winter rendezvous
Jan. 21 event features family fun outdoor activities.
January 11, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Balsam-Moon-sized-Logo.jpg
Local
Balsam Moon in Pine River hosts four week webinar
Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.
January 11, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Jan. 12-28, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15
January 10, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010923-cribbage-tournament-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River American Legion hosts 45th cribbage tournament
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.
January 09, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Back to Hack snow sculpture minions (2).JPG
Local
Back to Hack returns Jan. 13
Favorite events including snow sculpting, medallion hunt, fun run, and ice fishing tournament.
January 09, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club to hold beer and wine tasting fundraiser
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and will benefit the Lions
January 09, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOPEQUOT LAKESFAITHCHURCH NEWS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Central Lakes College seeks musicians for ensembles
11 different ensembles are seeking members
January 15, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks public comment on land use ordinance revisions
Comments will be accepted until Feb. 5
January 15, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nancy Ryan Pequot School Staff of Year Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Each move offered a learning opportunity for Pine River woman
Nancy Ryan is the Pequot Lakes Chamber's School Staff of the Year Excellence in Service Award winner
January 15, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Jan. 5-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 14, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal