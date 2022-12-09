Pequot Lakes business donates $7,000 to Brainerd women’s center

PEQUOT LAKES — In this season of giving, a heartwarming story of something good happening after tragedy is always welcome.

Di and Joe Shomion, owners of JLE North Consignment in Pequot Lakes, are happy and humbled to have such a story to share.

The Shomions moved from the Twin Cities to rural Pine River in 2020, and decided to open their consignment shop next to Leslie’s Boutique on Rasmussen Road a year ago.

“I was selling clothes online and decided to give it a shot - get some space - and it’s ended up being way more than we ever anticipated,” said Di, who had worked at a friend’s consignment store in St. Paul for 12 years. “It’s gone beyond our expectations. We are just so, so grateful and happy.”

Part of the success of JLE North Consignment is thanks to a generous neighbor on Upper Whitefish Lake. What transpired after a devastating life event not only helped the Shomions’ business, but the women’s center in Brainerd in the form of a $7,000 donation.

“It was amazing. I was just in awe,” said Terri Patron, who accepted the donation as lead advocate for the Relationship Safety Alliance - previously called Mid Minnesota Women’s Center.

The donation came from proceeds from clothes, purses and shoes sold at the consignment store. These items belonged to one specific and special person - the Shomions’ neighbor, Debbie Dungan.

In summer 2021, the Shomions became good friends with Debbie and her husband, Andy, a Colorado couple who spent summers at their cabin down the road.

Tragically, after the Dungans returned to Colorado at the end of that summer, Debbie died after a surgery. She was only 54.

“It was just a huge shock. And she was very young,” Di said, noting she hadn’t yet told her friend she was planning to open a consignment store.

“Andy found out, and he said, ‘I want her clothes to go to your store,’” Di said. “And he said, ‘... if she found out about you opening a store, she would have already packed up a car and said, ‘We’re driving back to Minnesota to bring Di and Joe all these beautiful clothes.’

“She had just unbelievable taste, beautiful designer clothes, on trend,” Di said.

Andy told the Shomions to sell the items and take their cut, and then donate his portion of proceeds.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to do our regular 50-50 cut. The majority of the proceeds will go to wherever you decide,’” Di said.

And so, the women’s center received a $7,000 check in November.

Di said the donation was particularly important around the holidays to help women in need.

In addition, Andy’s donation of his wife’s items helped get JLE North Consignment going.

The exterior of JLE North Consignment on Rasmussen Road in Pequot Lakes is shown Dec. 5, 2022. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“We received so many pieces of her clothing that this will probably carry us through for another one to two years,” Di said. “And that money will continue to go to the Relationship Safety Alliance.”

Debbie was amazing, Di said, and volunteered at shelters.

“She was just that type of person. She just wanted to give. She was a giver,” she said.

Patron said when the Shomions first contacted her, they expected to donate about $700.

“We were in no way expecting that,” Patron said of the $7,000 donation. “It’s such a blessing.”

Donations help run the Relationship Safety Alliance, as well as buy supplies to help those who use the services.

JLE North Consignment

The Shomions were familiar with the lakes area before moving north. Joe’s sister lives in the Brainerd area, and Di’s family had a cabin in Longville when she was growing up.

JLE North Consignment, shown Dec. 5, 2022, opened a year ago in space on Rasmussen Road, between Leslie's Boutique and The Green Porch. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

They finally made the permanent move north and love it here, including their consignment store.

JLE North is a women’s consignment store that takes name brand and designer label items, including clothes, shoes, purses, jewelry and more. They have around 300 consignors.

The letters “JLE” are the initials of the Shomions’ three children - Jake, Luke and Ellyn. The store features two giant photos of the three siblings, first as young children and then as adults.

As a mortgage loan officer recruiter for different mortgage lenders for more than 20 years, Joe used JLE as the name for his recruiting business. Then the couple decided to carry it over to the consignment store name.

“We are so thankful for our consigners, as well as the community that comes in to support us,” Joe said. “The store has done amazingly well over the first year.”

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com.