99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club to hold beer and wine tasting fundraiser

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and will benefit the Lions

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 09, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT — The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club will host a beer and wine tasting fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 21 at Billy’s in Breezy Point.

The event will start at 3 p.m. and will feature wine and beer samples from Spirits of Nisswa and its distributors with appetizers provided by Billy’s.

Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door and can be purchased at Spirits of Nisswa. Ticket purchasers will receive a $5 gift certificate for Spirits of Nisswa for each ticket to be used at a future visit.

All proceeds from the event will support the Lions.

Read more 'Things To Do'
122921-brain-workout-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Brainerd American Association of University Women plans Jan. 21 brain buster trivia event
Long running event seeking participants for trivia game.
January 08, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
back-2-basics-logo.jpg
Local
Registration open for Feb. 11 Back to Basics
Event returns to in person format.
January 07, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Heartland Poets meeting Jan. 7
Group meets at Brainerd Public Library
January 06, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Region 5 awards.jpg
Local
Region Five Development Commission announces annual award winners
Awardees include Pine River locals involved in meat packing education development.
January 06, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pelican Lake Conservation Club to hold pancake breakfast for Lakes Area Food Shelf
Food shelf volunteers will be helping serve and available to answer questions about their organization.
January 06, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events listed
Take a look at upcoming winter events both inside and outside
January 05, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-pine-river-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Pine River Area Visitor Guide
'Like' and follow the Pine River Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and find us online at www.pinerivermn.com
January 05, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Classes on knitting and driving offered in Pequot Lakes
Community education has space available for birthday parties
January 04, 2023 04:01 PM
Scandinavian Showcase in Pequot Lakes.jpg
Local
Scandinavian Showcase set Jan. 7 in Pequot Lakes
Renee Vaughan, Bruce “Ole” Danielson and Chad Filley will perform in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
January 01, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOPEQUOT LAKES-BREEZY POINT LIONS CLUBFUNDRAISERS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
010723-last-week-echo-journal.jpg
Local
E-paper highlights: Dec. 29, 2022 - Jan. 3, 2023
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 07, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine River Area Sanitary District Jake Freeman.jpg
Local
Sanitary district operators receive advanced certifications
Certification will allow PRASD to continue operation without former manager.
January 07, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Cruises offer a view of Gull Lake from the water, including a lakeside look at luxury homes and historic resorts.
Local
Crow Wing cities regain control over short-term vacation rental regulation
The new ordinance reconfigures Crow Wing County's authority, plus reduces occupancy limits and bans any property with an open land use enforcement case from acquiring a license.
January 07, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
010723-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 7, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 07, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal