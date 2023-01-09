Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club to hold beer and wine tasting fundraiser
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and will benefit the Lions
BREEZY POINT — The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club will host a beer and wine tasting fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 21 at Billy’s in Breezy Point.
The event will start at 3 p.m. and will feature wine and beer samples from Spirits of Nisswa and its distributors with appetizers provided by Billy’s.
Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door and can be purchased at Spirits of Nisswa. Ticket purchasers will receive a $5 gift certificate for Spirits of Nisswa for each ticket to be used at a future visit.
All proceeds from the event will support the Lions.
