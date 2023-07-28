Pequot Lakes blood drive set Aug. 2-3

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes American Legion Post #49 will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the Legion's meeting hall.

Schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org or call Ken Meyer at 218-568-5414.

Both whole blood and power red cells (2RBC) will be collected both days. Donors are eligible if they haven't donated whole blood after June 7 or 2RBC after April 12.

Preparation for donating blood should include getting a good night's sleep before the drive; eating a healthy breakfast or lunch, or both if the appointment is later in the day; drinking a few extra glasses of water or fluids in the days before the donation; as well as starting the day with a bottle of water or a glass of orange juice.

For information about medications or other concerns, call 1-866-236-3276 to speak with a Red Cross representative.

Donation times will be much shorter if donors have a "RapidPass" by answering a few questions online at www.redcrossblood.org the same day as the drive.